02 December, 2020 – Episode 802 – I Saw Mommy Vaccinating Santa Claus!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Alpha-Fold, Smashing Asteroids, Smelling Coral Reefs, Plant Memory Wipe, High Water Future, Guts & Vitamins, COVID Update, Insect Leg Wings, Avian Democracy, Solar MOF’s, Killing Killers, Telomeres & Tumors, Fresh Eyes, Mental Refresh, And Much More…

Let’s start with some quick science news stories…

Alpha-Fold

It’s not off-the-shelf tech yet, but DeepMind’s Alpha-Fold hit a benchmark for protein-folding prediction that no other AI has been able to reach before.

Early solar system was smashing asteroids

It was a hot, dynamic place to grow.

How’s that coral reef doing?

*sniff* *sniff* stressed but doing OK overall…

Plant Memory Wipe

Researchers discovered that two proteins thought to just be active in the control of flowering are also responsible for removing epigenetic marks passed along by parents during sexual reproduction.

How highs the water mama?

Getting too high.

Guts & Vitamins

Gut bacteria might be responsible for determining the levels of active Vitamin D in our blood, and this relationship might also explain a lot of discrepancies in Vitamin D data to date.

Now for the weekly COVID-19 Update!

Nose To Brain

It’s a direct jump from the nose into the nervous system for COVID-19.

Moderna End Point

Moderna announced its Phase 3 vaccine trial has reached its primary efficacy endpoints with 94.1% overall efficacy. Having applied for US FDA EUA, it now expects expedited review of its data mid-December with the possibility of vaccinations beginning just before Christmas.

Fast Phizer

Additionally, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is under expeditied review in the UK, and based on the outcome distribution might start within the week.

LET US KNOW WHAT QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS YOU HAVE ABOUT COVID-19, OR INFORM US ON ANY REGIONAL UPDATES, BY EMAILING KIRSTEN@THISWEEKINSCIENCE.COM.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

“>How did the insect get its wings? From crab legs, of course!!

Yes, crab legs. No, really!

Animals understand the true meaning of democracy..

And it’s all about checks and balances. No, really!

This Just-in… Science!

Solar MOF’s

Storing heat in nano Lego blocks.

What’s killing the killer whales?

It’s us, silly!

Get brainy with Dr. Kiki!

Telomeres & Tumors

Shorter telomeres reduce your chances of cancer!

Fresh Eyes

Could resetting the epigenome be the trick to healthier aging?

Mental Refresh

Or, would hitting the refresh on stress work better?

This Week in Science Questions!

“Hi Twisters,

I have a few related questions about human immune systems with so much attention on the COVID-19 vaccine race!

I was wondering:

1. if we know how many viruses humans collectively are immune to globally and

2. if there is theorised to be a limit (in order of magnitude) of the number of viruses the immune system can protect us from? Or does it appear limitless?

(We have access to many vaccines and an annual flu vaccine so we can gain immunity to each new strain as influenza virus mutates)

3. is there a theory in why the immune system may retain a long term memory for some viruses but not others?

Thanks,

Emma Moulton.”

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

