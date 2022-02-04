02 February, 2022 – Episode 861 – Why is One the Loneliest Number?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Earth’s Trojans, Artificial Leaf, Better Plastic?, Electric Microbes, Capybara Guts, COVID Update, Alcohol Reduction, Mental Mashup, Exercise Harder, And Much More…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Like the ever-changing surface of the sea

So goes human history.

It’s strange we search for stability

when what is optimal is always shifting.

The wind blows and creates ripples across the sands of time.

Yet humans search for a cave

where they will be protected from the elements,

where their dancing shadows

will be forever etched against the walls.

We ache for safety, security, certainty…

and This Week in Science,

Coming up next…

Some quick science news to keep you from being lonely!

Earth’s Trojan

A second Trojan asteroid has been confirmed. And, it’s bigger than the first!

Artificial Leaf

Will these new advancements make it easier to capture carbon?

Better Plastic?

A new plastic polymer is lighter & stronger than ever.

Electric Microbes

EET allows microbes to power their activity nearly everywhere.

Capybara Guts

Apparently, capybara guts have potential.

Want a COVID Update?

BA.2 Dominance?

It’s more transmissible, BUT seems not to have the same vaccine escape as BA.1.

Vaccination Recognition

From Alpha to Omicron, vaccination gets T-cells to recognize them all.

Start Predicts End

A new study finds several predictors of long-COVID.

Do you have COVID-19 related questions? Let us know!

Let’s finish strong with science from our one & loneliest Dr. Kiki!

Alcohol Reduction

It’s as simple as adding a liver hormone?

Mental Mashup

Our visual system lives in the past.

Exercise Harder

You’re just not working hard enough.

This Week in Science Questions!

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year we discussed thumb dexterity, full moon crazies, blackmail in the animal kingdom, and so much more. Listen to the show!

This week 10 years ago we discussed antibiotic resistance in meat, male spider castration, yawn contagion, AND we spoke with Shawn Otto about science in America (possibly this is a great interview to return to at this particular point in time). Take a blast to the past with TWIS!

