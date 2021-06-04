02 June, 2021 – Episode 827 – Does the COVID Vaccine Affect Periods?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: NASA News, Limb Regeneration, Bad Videos, Interview w/ Drs. Kate Clancy & Katherine Lee RE: Vaccines & Menstruation, Real Fake News, Brain Testes, The Dark Way, Bat People, Intelligent Pupils, Starving Memory, And Much More…

Become a Patron!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube. You can do that here.

And, remember that you can find us on all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! You’re looking for science podcasts on iTunes, science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Not everything you don’t understand

Is the first thing you think it might be.

As UFO news abounds

A few things to remember:

Nothing has been discovered.

Yes, there are instruments giving results that don’t make sense.

But, they only don’t make sense if you assume you know what you are seeing.

Yes, there are eye witness accounts that seem credible.

They come from humans trained to track vehicles in flight.

So, as far as vehicles in flight are concerned, nothing makes sense.

But, that most likely means that the objects aren’t vehicles

What we do know is that objects are falling from over 80,000 feet in the sky –

According to the missile cruiser USS Princeton

that had tracked hundreds of such objects over the course of the week the footage was taken.

And they are very, very cold –

As shown in the infrared camera of the Super Hornet fighter jets sensor display.

That’s all we know for sure.

It could just be reentering space junk

from the cluttered and decaying cloud

of millions of pieces of space trash we’ve littered our low orbit with…

But to be fair,

I guess it could be falling space junk from ET’s mothership

that we blew up with our secret moon base laser.

But I’m skeptical of that idea

Also…

Hey Pentagon!

If you had spent the 22 million dollars having scientists look into the matter

As opposed to military advisors…

You would likely have an answer by now.

And that answer would no doubt be

This Week in Science

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with the science news

NASA News

Making headlines today, NASA announced its selection of two missions to Venus, which will be slated for launch between 2028-2030. Also, the James Webb space telescope launch is being delayed again, but perhaps this time it will only be for a few weeks. Logistics are hard, yo!

Limb Regeneration

Think before you like that cute monkey video

Those exotic animals on YouTube are an even bigger problem than you thought..

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE.

And, now for our Interview!

INTERVIEW W/ Drs. Kate Clancy & Katie Lee.

Dr. Clancy is a biological anthropologist who specializes in reproductive health at the University of Illinois, in the Department of Anthropology. Her research and policy advocacy work focuses on sexual harassment in science and academia. Dr. Lee is an NIH-funded postdoctoral research scholar in the Division of Public Health Sciences at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis who also works as a biological anthropologist, but with a focus on reproductive bone health.

Here is the link if you would like to take part in their survey of the relationship between the COVID-19 vaccines and menstruation.

HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Electric fish pause to make their point extra dramatic

Just like a good actor, knowing when to pause is just as important as known when to speak under the sea.

Jays aren’t fooled by parlor tricks

These Corvids know you palmed that coin, Mr. Mysterious.

Support us on Patreon!

What did Justin bring for us?

Fake news is real to some people

Unfortunately, politics persuade people to believe false things.

Brains & Testes

They have something in common!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Let’s finish TWIS strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

The Dark Way

Some astrophysicists think that the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy might not be a black hole, but dark matter instead.

Bat People

Researchers want to help people hear like bats… in ultrasound.

Intelligent Pupils

New work links pupil size with intelligence.

Fast Memory

Intermittent fasting in mice resulted in increased adult neurogenesis and improved memory retention.

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

Want to see what we were talking about at this time last year? Check out this episode of TWIS from 2020 in which we discussed self-care during COVID, the importance of friends during stressful times, AND liver bio-engineering from skin cells… turns out THAT is more promising than geo-engineering for the climate.

You might also enjoy this episode from 2011! NASA decided its Mars rover, Spirit, was no longer working. But! Scientists were able to get a brain in a dish to remember something for twelve seconds. That’s longer than my memory these days. Also, do you remember the arsenic life story? Check out the episode to jog your memory.

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we bring you each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!