02 September, 2020 – Episode 789 – Science with a TWISt

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Black Hole Merger, Bacteria merger, Female Science, Water Source, Future Food, Road Kills, COVID Update, Armed By Food, Happy Mice, Microbiome Age, Brain Beats, Dark Stars, And Much More…

Let’s start with some quick science news stories…

Black Hole Merger

LIGO/Virgo have confirmed the merger of two stellar mass black holes into a larger black hole of intermediate mass.

Bacteria merger

Evidence of bacteria not just swapping genes, but organelles has emerged.

Female scientists provide something special

It’s not their wiles.

Water Source

A new paper in Science argues against the idea that most of the water on Earth came from Cometary delivery. Instead, using a novel analysis of water concentration in meteorites originating in the inner part of the solar system, they find there was plenty of water in the stuff that made Earth, and that we don’t need to make up difficult scenarios involving Jupiter to give us a wet planet.

Insects are the future

For dinner.

Road Kills

Just having roads creates air pollution.

Now for the weekly COVID-19 Update!

Bradykinin Storms

Could an inflammatory cascade be the cause of COVID-19 symptoms?

Covid Cure

An anti-inflammatory steroid is saving lives.

Armed By Food

Tentacle arm number in sea anemones is determined by food intake.

Happy lab mice make for better science

It’s just that simple.

Microbiome and aging

Do our dogs have clues to healthy aging?

Brain Beats

Researchers investigated musicians ability to synchronize with a beat.

Neuraspin

Is Elon Musk’s Neuralink just PR spin?

Dark Stars

GEODEs might explain the distribution of dark energy in the universe.

This Week in Science Questions!

“Hi Dr. Kiki,

I am a long-time listener and Patreon member to TWIS. When you started your your new segment with listener questions, it made me think about what I may have a question about. I started to think about the small things first: viruses, bacteria, amoeba, fungus, parasites, then I came across enzymes. I went on YouTube and watched a quick video that was way over my head. I realized I know 0% about enzymes. Do you mind giving some basics on enzymes and why they exist in our world?

Thank you,

Jason Olds”

