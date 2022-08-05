03 August, 2022 – Episode 886 – None of This is Right, But Science

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Dead Pig Society, Oldest evidence of people in North America, Spider silk, Embryo Progress, CBD for anxiety, Biological Electricity, Shrimpy cement, Whale eyes, Bumblebees, Global Warming, Dolphin Memory, Neanderthal Brains, And Much More Science!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube.

Some quick science news!

Dead Pig Society

What is death if the cells are kept alive?

Oldest evidence of people in North America

Finding new old things every day!

Spider silk as optical fiber

What else can spider webs do??

Embryo Progress

New methods are keeping embryos alive longer.

CBD for anxiety

This time in youths.

Biological Electricity

Enzyme active sites are being mapped.

Shrimpy cement

Adding shrimp shells to cement makes it stronger… but how does it smell after a couple of weeks at the back of the fridge??

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Whale eyes are the window to the whale soul… I mean evolutionary past

Deep diving may have come first before living in the sea.

Do bumblebees feel pain?

More importantly, why do we keep asking this question??? Can we just assume animals with neurons feel pain? Why not??

What science news does Justin have?

Global Warmings rosey IPCC reporting

Never trust the IPCC

Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!

Dolphin Memory

It’s episodic, yo!

Neanderthal Brains

Developed differently. Scientists think it explains how human brains are superior.

Support is the secret to learning how to moonwalk with TWIS!

Take a blast to the past…

What were we pronouncing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Competitive Microbes, Pollinating Microbes, Daddy Legs, Red Asteroid Bodies, All You can Eat, Life Death Trade-off, Garbage Cockatoos, Animal Art, Parental Birbs, Sleep Sabotage, Oxygen Extinction?, Melting Russia, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Science Is Curiosity, Slow And Sneaky, Growing Family Tree, Dolphins Got Culture, Booster!, LHC Update, TWIWRD, Bacterial Babies, Mean Tweets, Digital Sarcasm, And Much More! Take a blast to the past with TWIS!

