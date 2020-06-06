03 June, 2020 – Episode 776 – It’s Time For A Change

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Protest Psychology, Fox Life, COVID Self Care, Hemorrhagic Microbiome, Not So Royal Jelly, Misery Loves Company, Lab Grown Livers, Dead Sea Puzzle, Triple Negative, Fleeing Pole-Ward, Geo-engineered Problems?, Feral Cat Death, Rescue Dogs, And Much More…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The looting has got to stop.

No excuse for it.

The opportunistic nature of the looters should be met with force

Military force if necessary.

I speak of course about the last major tax cuts for the already rich

Which amounted to a 2.3 trillion dollar looting of government spending ability.

Adding trillions to the national debt while getting nothing in return.

What else would 2.3 trillion dollars pay for?

295 years of the National Science Foundations budget

Or

the elimination of all current student debt in the US

Along with 102 years of the National Science Foundations budget

Or

Enough to triple the federal spending on public schools

Every, single, one of them…

When we see looting we react as we should.

It is wrong, and something should be done to stop it.

But let us be clear eyed when we call for force, violent force to resolve it.

If we are talking about financial damage to our nation

Let us count the ways

Let us add up actual cost that looters have taken

And let us direct our outrage where it is most deserved

This week in science

Coming up next…

Please, visit Campaign Zero and 8 Can’t Wait to learn more about ways to reduce deaths due to police violence.

Let’s start with the SCIENCE NEWS!

Protest Psychology

Do extreme protest actions deteriorate popular support for protests?

Fox Life

Does human proximity affect animal adaptations?

What about a COVID-19 Update!

COVID Silver Lining

This crazy time has inspired people to be more deliberate about self care.

Could it be a cause?

Patients with hemorrhagic brain disease have disordered gut microbiomes.

Royal jelly might not be so royal after all

It might bee that queens are just fed more, and not anything special at all.

Misery loves company

Macaques are less stressed when working through hardship with a friend.

Lab Grown Livers

From skin to liver, maybe someday for people.

Triple negative

A breast cancer gene discovery might lead to a cure.

Fleeing Pole-ward

Species around the globe are fleeing to the poles – those on land more slowly than those in water.

Geo-engineered Problems?

An analysis of a geoengineering solution to climate change fouond that while it would be likely to decrease solar radiation and heating, atmospheric effects might be problematic in other ways.

Dead Sea Puzzle

DNA helps with the solution.

Feral Cat Death

A spiffy sprayer in Australia zaps cats with poison.

Yes, your dog wants to rescue you

Dogs appear to have a desire to save their owner from trouble.

Watch the video.

Black Birders Week

Check out the amazing Twitter hashtags and celebrations of Black birders.

