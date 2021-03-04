03 March, 2021 – Episode 814 – How Wild is Life?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Science Trappings, Fat & Wine, Playing Possum, Space Hurricanes, Anteosaurus Update, Lyre Birds Lie, Delaying Cuttlefish, Climate Webs, Nano Lenses, Changing Economics, Neanderthal Speech, Less Sex, Who Knows?, And Much More…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Trust the science…

but more importantly, learn about science.

Recently a recent addition to the united states congress put up a sign outside her capitol office that read:

“There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE. Trust The Science!”

That this same individual has also professed beliefs that

a solar powered Jewish space laser caused the California wildfires,

that 9/11, global warming, wearing masks and voting results are hoaxes,

and that victims of mass shootings, many of them children, were “paid actors”…

just goes to show how fringe a fantasy a two gender world is.

So let’s look at the science on gender for a moment…

Genetics are not gender.

Science has confirmed that gender occurs across a spectrum.

That having a specific gender along that spectrum

does not always imply or correlate to a set physical, emotional attraction or sexual behavior.

University of Liège, Belgium found that transgender brains resemble their later identified gender

even at an early age.

Suggesting that gender is structurally different in the brain,

not just in the genitals.

In fact, it does not originate in the genitals at all!

The check mark next to sex on a birth certificate is just a guess of what took place in natal development

Where all sorts factors contribute to gender.

And, when a child is born with both,

Choosing a gender for the child with surgery has lead to tragic consequences.

The DSM-5 published by the American Psychiatric Association contains the condition gender dysphoria.

Which has been used to distinguish

people who are experiencing socially driven emotional stress over gender identity from

people who are experiencing bi-polar disorder –

previous DSM’s have wrongly categorized them.

This Congress person claimed that science backs up her opposition to a bill

affirming equal rights for non-binary gendered Americans,

without having even the foggiest idea of what science actually has to say…

And went on to say that gay rights

“…has everything to do with attacking God & believers,”

Whoever believes that human equality is an attack against their god

Needs a better god.

Or better yet, you can leave god completely out of it,

And put your trust in

This Week in Science,

Coming up next…

Let’s start with the science news

Science Trappings

A massive camera trap effort concludes that highly productive tropical forests can support more biodiversity & unique animal traits, but human encroachment leads to diversity declines.

Matching fat to the wine, not the wine to the food

Why does it work?

“I’m not dead yet!”

Playing dead has been refined, potentially to perfection. So take that, Timmy, you’re not doing it right. Look at the animal kingdom, they know what it’s about!

Space Hurricanes

Apparently, they are a thing.

Anteosaurus gets an update

Now with more terror!

Lyre Birds Lie

And, they lie during sex.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Can a cuttlefish say “chubby bunny” with a mouthfull of marshmallows?

“What’s that? Oh, not that marshmallow test??

Ohhhhh. Yeah, that makes more sense…”

Climate change just makes food webs worse.

Beyond larger impacts on specific species, it hampers energy transfer from one level to the next, fundamentally. This could be quite the system-wide shake up!

What does Justin have to say about science this week?

Good news for people who can’t see color…

or much else.

Possibly the worst idea I have ever heard on how to handle climate change

Is economics that eventually benefits the polluters really the way to approach this problem?

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Neanderthal Speech

They could talk like us maybe.

Less Sex

Kids today are playing more games and having less sex.

Who Knows?

When to end a conversation? We all get it wrong.

This Week in Science Questions!

