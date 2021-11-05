03 November, 2021 – Episode 849 – Are You Jelly of the Science?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Hot Planet Big Rain, Different Rocky Planets, Just Good News, ALAN Ruining Things, Promiscuous Proteins, Australian Gas, Old Cat Hips, COVID Update, Dead Fruit Flies, Murderous Chicks, Climate Convention Update, Magnetic Treatment, Long Lived Proteins, And Much More…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Jet lag…

It’s the thing that can happen when you travel a great distance, typically by air,

and land some where hours later in a location that has a significantly different time zone…

With your circadian rhythm upended, it’s understandable to be sleepy.

It’s expected even.

But if you are the leader of a nation attending a talk about the dangers and urgency of action in the face of a global climate crisis…

There is no excuse for taking a nap.

Despite the low expectations of the UN climate meeting…

It has so far under performed tremendously.

Key driver underlying the underperformance?

Is that it is a performance.

Because it relies almost entirely on economies to reform without legal mandates.

In the united states recently, oil executives were invited to testify about climate before the government.

They all confirmed or admitted that global warming occurs and that fossil fuels plays a role. And they all said they support the Paris climate agreement.

That’s great.

It was reveled that while each of the oil companies lobbied the government hundreds of times for tax exemptions and increased drilling lands… they failed to use their influence to lobby for any additional environmental protections or support of any provisions of the Paris Agreement.

Not great.

It was also reveled that they collectively spend millions of dollars to support autonomous industry organizations that pump out climate change denial misinformation.

Really, really not great. Really bad actually.

Kind of like they are supporting the opposite of what they are publicly saying they support…

And while I’m not no expert on dictionaries, or lying…

I am pretty sure that funding companies that spread climate misinformation while you pretend it has nothing to do with you is the definition of “Greenwashing”.

When asked about solutions… many pointed to the fact that fossil fuel usage in the united states is much cleaner than in many other countries…

Ironically this is because of governmental laws that forced them to make changes

Which they lobbied against at the time.

If governments are to take seriously the threats of climate change,

they have to do more than ask those profiting from emitting carbon to do something about it

They need to take actionable steps. Laws that make it illegal to do business as usual.

While the UN summit was full of statements about accelerating action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Convention on Climate Change.

The image of a 78 year old president of the united states nodding off during the event

Pretty much sums up the real sense of urgency amongst world leaders.

They are asleep at the wheel as urgent reports keep coming in from folks like

This Week in Science – Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with some quick science news

Hot Planet Big Rain

What if the temperature of the Earth were increased 20-30 degrees Fahrenheit? What would happen to rainfall? It’s happened before…

Different Rocky Planet

Rocky planets in other solar systems might be very different from those in our solar system based on an analysis of the dust around white dwarfs.

Just Good News

If you don’t like to ski, more winter ski resort options coming soon!

ALAN ruining nature for the rest of us

Unnatural light at night could be throwing crickets completely outta whack.

Promiscuous Proteins

A gut transporter’s structure might help with drug design.

Australian BS

Opting out of managing methane is not solving our problems.

Saber-toothed Hip Displaysia?

CAT scans of ancient cats suggests that in addition to bad hips, they had supportive social structures.

Want a COVID Update?

Vaccine For Kids

5-11 is authorized for emergency use.

Fluvoxamine Flurries

Does it work? Experts are split.

Do you have COVID-19 related questions? Let us know!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Late Halloween

Fungus convinces flies to mate with dead females.. I’ve heard of graverobbing but this is ridiculous!

Homewreckers come out yolked

Parasitic birds work out in ovo so they come out yolked! Get it?

What science news does Justin have?

Water vs food

in river regions

UK to get banking to net-zero… someday

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

SAINT For Sadness

Transcranial magnetic stimulation might be a solution for people with treatment-resistant depression.

Long-lived Proteins

Neuronal mitochondria have long-lasting proteins that might explain the longevity of the mitochondria and neurons themselves.

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

