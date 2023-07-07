05 July 2023 – Episode 933 – Free The Science!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Pulsars, Quasars, & Neutrinos, Minimal Cells, Mink Brains, Life & Death, Photosynthetic Efficiency, Bee Homes, Static Ticks, Hunters, Hepatitis C, Brain Boost, And Much More Solstice Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it

A plausible yet daunting idea.

For if previous concepts of the past are any indication the story of humanity is a tale of the damned.

Humans have seldom understood the past and the histories passed down through tradition by spoken word or Carved into rock.

Written down on scrolls or Read from books contemplated, debated, and taught in schools are often wrong, misleading, self-serving, and entirely make-it-up.

One element of modern society has attempted to put a halt to the doomed nature of humanity Science.

Through anthropology, archeology, and genetics, the true evidence of human migration Refutes the endless origin stories that have circulated and show that we are but one people with a braided stream of interconnected stories.

Through population studies in medical research and Epidemiology, we trace the paths of pathologies, pointing out the hazards, foretelling the risks, and understanding better how to preserve life based on the missteps of the past.

In geology, the formation of strange features explained,

In astronomy the yearly meanderings of stars reframed,

In physics, the fabric of space and time entwined,

In cosmology the birth of our universe revealed,

In every breakthrough research paper,

An understanding of past knowledge leads to the current discovery.

And while – Those who do not learn history may be doomed to repeat it.

Those who do learn from it are celebrated here on

This Week in Science!s



Some free science news!

Pulsars, Quasars, & Neutrinos

Oh, my! Looks like last week was a big physics week with an announcement from pulsar timing studies around the globe finding gravitational ocean evidence, quasars supporting Einstein, and a neutrino view of the galaxy from IceCube.

Evolution of a minimal cell

Life finds a way in 300 days

Holy shrinking mink brains, Batman!

Hold on… I mean growing brains! Bam!

Life & Death

Is the decline of aging evolutionarily tied to the processes of regeneration?

Fragile X may have therapy at last

with antisense oligonucleotides

Photosynthetic Efficiency

Lees order is better in biology?

Blair’s Animal Corner

How does a bee know home?

It’s all of the above in terms of senses. And we can use this info to help bees out!

Static electric ticks!!

Don’t rub your feet in shag carpet and then go hiking. That’s the moral of this story!

What science news does Justin have?

Men hunt, women…

Also hunt

Hepatitis C

Unmasked

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Whose Hand Is It?

Is this a new importance for the phrase “smell my finger”?

Brain Boost?

Klotho gave monkey brains a boost. Will it do the same for people?

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, when exactly is that summer solstice??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Take a blast into the past…

