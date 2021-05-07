05 May, 2021 – Episode 823 – Cinco de Mayo Science Salsa!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Cytobacteria?, Invisible Fences, Jurassic Garden, Zee Deeehnay, Branching Worms, Simulated Impact, COVID Update, 1 To 3, Baby Mantis Punch, Holographic Histopathology, Fertility Feed, Bat Senses, Seat Of Consciousness, Cinco de Mayo Science News…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

World governments continue to reflect thoughtfully over the past years pandemic.

Waiting patiently to reopen until such a time as it is safe for the general public to return.

Like Florida did before leading the nation in COVID cases.

Like India did before leading the world in COVID cases.

How did the virus overwhelm hospital capacity?

Who knows, it was a novel virus…

Despite dire warnings from scientists who study such things,

it was pretty obvious that it was safe because – why bother with facts?

Even now I am talking about it in the past tense

despite there being more new cases in the world this past week than at any other time,

and peak deaths will naturally follow…

So, statistically we’re at the worst point…

but, why bother with facts?

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to re-imagine the future of energy production.

Our current system was imagined into existence a hundred years ago.

Since then we have learned that reliance on fossil fuels,

while fantastic at first,

is bad for human health.

It is bad for land, air and water quality…

turning them toxic, which is about as far from quality as you can get.

And, of course, also bad for stability of the climate.

We’ve known all of this for nearly a hundred years

thanks to scientists who have been pointing out the dangers all along the way,

but still we failed to make any significant changes to our behavior because…

again, why bother with facts?

Facts are persistent, pesky things…

and while we may not wish to bother with them…

Time will come when they won’t bother with us either…

Because none of the facts we ignore now will matter when we have all sorts of new facts to deal with,

with all sorts of new questions…

Which cities will be abandoned when sea levels rise above their sewer systems or their suburbs…

For what reasons did the super storms get started…

Why did so many species go extinct so fast…

Who knew that a minor food web collapse in the ocean could lower the planet’s oxygen levels…

Someday sooner than you think the world won’t care about warning signs…

because it will be too late.

But it isn’t too late yet!

In fact you are just in time for another episode of

This Week in Science,

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with some quick science news

Cytobacteria?

Do bacteria live in the cells of healthy plants?

Invisible Fences

A little citrus, and wood becomes transparent.

Jurassic Garden

A thousands of years long dead plant breathes fresh CO2 again in an amazing new breakthrough

Zee Deeehnay

A unique form of DNA is in use by viruses, and was apparently evolved to get around bacterial defenses.

Branching worms

When is a plurality of posteriors preferable? Apparently, when you are a sponge-inhabiting annelid.

Simulated Impact

NASA JPL took part in a simulated asteroid impact at the 7th International Academy of Aeronautics (IAA) Planetary Defense Conference to see how well the international community responds to such a threat. The results were…not great.

Are you ready for a COVID Update?

Who To Trust?

Trust the experts!

In-School Risk

In-person schooling increases risk of COVID-19 to household members, but simple mitigation measures implemented at schools can reduce that risk so as to make it non-existent.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

What once was one is now three

In an extreme case of regeneration, a marine cordate cut into three pieces can regrow to three complete organisms

Don’t ever babysit a mantis shrimp

Babies are just as smash and stabby as adults from a very early age

What does Justin have to say about science this week?

Holographic histopathology

Allowing us better views of tissues.

Fertility Feed

Do you know what data your fertility app is collecting, and how it is being used?

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Bat Senses

Two studies out this week investigated the navigation abilities of bats and their senses.

Seat Of Consciousness

A study claims to have found the part of the brain that makes you conscious of the world around you.

Don’t forget that Brood X is coming to the East Coast soon!

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

Check out this episode of TWIS from last May when we talked about identifying dolphins by their voices and told you not to panic about the Murder hornet. How’s that all panned out?

Then there was also this one from 2011 – another Cinco de Mayo science news episode that featured Osama Bin Laden’s DNA, self-awareness in chimpanzees, and Gravity Probe B confirming Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity.

