07 October, 2020 – Episode 794 – We are Speaking… Scientifically

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Nobel Prize Time, Squid Bot, Two Season Humans, Better Than Earth?, Dino Sense, Love Or Anxiety, COVID Update, Sneaky Turtle Eggs, Snake Colors, Inflammation & Downs, Tinnitus Shock, And Much More…

Support us on Patreon!

Check out the full episode on our YouTube channel. You can do that here.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

This past week we saw a great example of the power

that science and public health care can have

over an otherwise hopeless situation

An obese 74 year old man with covid-19

on government supplied healthcare

Was taken to a non-profit hospital

Which entrusted his care to cutting edge medical science

He was treated by doctors on the federal taxpayer payroll

And survived his otherwise certain death sentence

And then… still contagious… went outside multiple times to wave to people

While we all appreciate the gesture of showing strength after an injury

The thumbs up from the injured player being carted off the football field

always puts the crowd at ease with a sense of…

He’s going to be ok

Or not, it’s really too soon to know,

but now, guilt free, we can go on enjoying

This Week in Science

Coming up next…

Let’s start with some quick science news stories…

Nobel Prize Time

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded jointly to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice “for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus”. The Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 was awarded with one half to Roger Penrose “for the discovery that black hole formation is a robust prediction of the general theory of relativity” and and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez “for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the centre of our galaxy”. And, the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna “for the development of a method for genome editing”.

Squid bot

A 3D printed underwater robot that acts like a squid.

Humans experience 2 seasons, not 4

…at least in California…?

Better Than Earth?

Researchers publishing in the journal Astrobiology say they have identified 24 superhabitable exoplanets. This means they have at least one out of four characteristics that might make them better than Earth for complex life: slightly older, bigger, warmer, & wetter. The researchers looked at planets orbiting G-type stars like our sun, and cooler, but longer-lived K-type stars to find these candidates for future investigation.

Dino sensory organ found

Dino/Gator convergent or inherited evolution?

Love Or Anxiety

Oxytocin might be better known as the love hormone, but UC Davis researchers have confirmed that it has a role to play in anxiety, AND that that role is specifically related to production of the hormone in an area of the brain called the BNST – the bed nucleus of the stria terminalis.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE.

Now for the weekly COVID-19 Update!

COVID Update

With more than 210,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the United States, the White House outbreak is concerning. Currently, 35 people including the President have tested positive for the virus having visibily ignored recommendations for mask-wearing and social distancing.

Antibodies

But, what about the treatments that the President was given? We’ve talked at length on the show about Regeneron‘s antibody cocktail that has shown limited success in trials to date. Another pharma company, Eli Lilly, is also developing an antibody cocktail, which is seeing limited success in early clinical trials. Both companies have applied for emergency use authorization by the FDA.

Vaccines

The FDA released vaccine guidelines that will not allow any vaccine candidates to be ready for authorization before the election in November. They specify that vaccine trial volunteers need to be followed for at least two months after their past injection for any potential adverse reactions and for efficacy. While not politically expedient, the transparency of the guidelines will help provide a safer and smoother process toward authorization.

Airborne Transmission

Speaking of guidelines, should we call them guideareas? The CDC has waffled on their guidelines around airborne transmission; first not saying anything, then posting something only to take it down. But, they have finally updated their guidance.

Masks work

Another study adds to the evidence supporting mask-wearing.

Covid lung jelly

Jelly in the lungs comes from a natural process that we might be able to control.

LET US KNOW WHAT QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS YOU HAVE ABOUT COVID-19, OR INFORM US ON ANY REGIONAL UPDATES, BY EMAILING KIRSTEN@THISWEEKINSCIENCE.COM.

Support us on Patreon!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

InvestEGGator helps track down poachers

3D printed, decoy sea turtle eggs help lead wildlife protectors to the sellers and buyers to stop the trafficking.

Sssssnakes provide clues in mystery of animal coloration

There’s a reason reptiles are crazy colors but your dog or cat remain some variation of brown. Snakes may have given us the key to understanding how coloration is determined in animals.

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Dr. Kiki wants to discuss brains!

Inflammation & Downs

Could neuroinflammation caused by activated microglia be a cause for cognitive deficits in Downs Syndrome?

Tinnitis Shock

A new treatment for tinnitus is shocking. Specifically, shocking the tongue.

HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

This Week in Science Questions!

“Hello TWISters,

Thank you all for many hours of entertaining education.

I have a question and I hope that Blair’s vast knowledge may save me much rummaging around the interweb. I was recently surprised to learn that ants are not related to termites. That, in fact, ants share a common ancestor with bees and wasps. Which got me wondering. I know that are several species of both bees and wasps which are non social. Are there any solitary ant species making their way through this cold hard world without the support of friends and family.

Keep on shining the light of science.

Jorj”

Hear our response in the show!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we bring you each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!