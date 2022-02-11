09 February, 2022 – Episode 862 – Is this the Science trap?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Scientific Resignation, Fusion Megajoules, Laser-Powered Martian Spaceship, Nervous Spider Silk, Partner Pathogens, COVID Update, Cheater Crabs, Chimp Bug Medicine, Old Europeans, App Avoidance, Sonogenetic Science, Friendly Lady Brains, And Much More…

Some quick science news to keep you from falling into traps!

Scientific Resignation

Eric Lander resigns following reports of bullying.

MegaJoules

European researchers achieve fusion energy records.

Starlight

Laser powered Martian spacecraft discovered!

Spider silk… Inside your body!

Healing nerves on spider silk. It’s a rope, it’s a web, it’s scaffolding for organs!

Partner Pathogens

When bacteria & fungi cooperate to avoid a predator it can backfire for human health.

Want a COVID Update?

Not There Yet

CDC warns against dropping COVID precautions prematurely.

No Booster Benefit?

Will Moderna’s new Omicron variant-specific booster be worth it?

COVID Confusion

Survey results suggest significant confusion over COVID-19 communications & response in the U.S.

Do you have COVID-19 related questions? Let us know!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

In the animal Kingdom, cheaters do prosper.

Crabs may be full of ahem… Chiton… Despite their posturing.

Forget “rub dirt in it,” chimps say, “rub a bug on it.”

Is this medicine? What else could it be?

What science news does Justin have?

Humans and Neanderthals and Humans oh my!

Do molars mean humans invaded France 54,000 years ago?

An app a day keeps the doctor away

Health apps could help older adults with anything from sleep to diabetes, but most don’t use them.

Let’s finish strong with science so we can outsmart any traps!

Sound Genetics

Will we add ultrasound to our mind-control toolbelt?

Seeking Contact

Move over oxytocin, amylin is a major brain player for social contact in female mice.

