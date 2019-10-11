09 October, 2019 – Episode 742 – Science Nobelity

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER!!!

The following program has persisted out a love of science

A belief that the discovery of scientific knowledge

Application of that knowledge in the world

And a constant effort and dedication to learn more

Make the world a better place to live.

Through science, we accomplish the goals humanity sets for itself.

But science is in trouble.

There are powerful people who simply do not want scientists to speak publicly,

want to prevent them from sharing their knowledge.

Not that this is anything new, for science has always been in trouble this way.

Religion was an early and persistent threat…

Demanding, through violent retribution,

that no progress be made in science that did not capitulate the prevailing dogma.

Currently the threat is political…

with redacted reports, researcher retaliation, and silencincing of results…

happening at an increasingly inhibiting pace…

Maybe what we need now is a new legal framework…

a constitutional amendment for science.

A protection for the funding and findings of science.

One that separates once and for all,

the political interests of politicians and their donors…

From the work of scientists.

A separation of science and state.

A freedom of publication act.

One that once and for all prevents the willful disregard of scientific findings by political appointees…

And instead puts the knowledge in the hands of

This Week in Science,

Coming Up Next…

Let’s talk about science!

2020 Nobel Prize Winners

The parade of male scientists has returned! While the science celebrated this year at the annual Nobel Prize awards is absolutely worthy of such honor, sadly no women were among the recipients for 2019. We hope for greater female representation in awards such as the Nobel Prize in years to come.

Funding Black Scientists

An analysis of the NIH award process determined that three factors were key in whether or not black scientists received funding. Primary among them was the proposed topic of study. Further research into why this is the case is necessary.

Antibiotic resistance found in food animals

The resistance is growing.

New antibiotic found

There is good news on the horizon, hopefully.

And, now it’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Drones weighing whales? Now I’ve heard it all!

Not weighing, per se, but estimating weight. Another win for drones in conservation work!

That nature doc is more than entertaining!

Research shows that nature documentaries like Planet Earth do drive interest in animals and conservation, though it does not appear to drive donations. Is this a win or a loss for conservation organizations and the wildlife they protect?

Now, let’s continue with SCIENCE NEWS!…

Human regeneration

Cartilage might not be as useless when damaged as we thought.

False Song Memories

Researchers implanted false memories of songs into birds heads.

Mold Pigs

Somewhere between tardigrades and … mold pigs existed.

Zebra Stripe Update

Cows painted to look like zebras are bitten less often by biting insects.

Solar Pressure

We are traveling in a bubble through space.

New Moons

Saturn has officially gained 20 moons, and you can help name them.

What’s in bird pee?

The answer may surprise you. If you are a biologist.

Can o marrow

It did a body good.

