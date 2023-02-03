1 February, 2023 – Episode 911 – Will the Dodo Fly?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Maps, Black Bears, Bigfoot, Asteroid Asymmetry, Squids, Fungus, Vaccines, Dodo Birds, Fly Sperm, Hydrogen, Neander Skulls, Drinking & IVF, And Much More Science!

Some lightning-quick science news!

Big Map

Where is all the matter in the universe?

Black bear or bigfoot?

New research suggests sasquatch might be beary boring afterall.

Asteroid Asymmetry

Why are Jupiter’s asteroids uneven?

Squid panes

No games just energy efficiency

Fungal Future?

Will fungi be our big health problem in the future?

Vaccine Control?

Maybe vaccines can save us?

Blair’s animal corner

Dodo is coming back… maybe?

And will they have a place to live when they do??

Fly sperm turns back the clock

Jet lagged? You may be a female fly who’s just been inseminated!

What science news does Justin have?

Hydrogen econo upgrade

It’s all in the Sea

Neander skulls

No brains just skulls

Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!

Mental Mitochondria

How do mitochondria affect brain development?

Drinking & IVF

Does a drinking dad reduce IVF success?

