1 March, 2023 – Episode 915 – What’s Your Science Superpower?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Brain Computers, Ancient Platypus, Sea Monsters, Walmart Insect, Neand, Hauling Logs, Octopus Brains, Insect Urination, Lemur Dads, Ice Age Survivor, Oldest Human DNA, Brainy Preferences, Hearty Emotions, And Much More Superpower Science!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

With each test and trial, science finds new ways to thrive,

Pushing past boundaries.

Through the microscope, science sees the wonders of life,

Large yet very small.

Inside every cell, DNA holds life’s blueprint,

Science reads its code.

Stars light up the void, Cosmic darkness all around,

Science will explore.

Clever problems solved, animal minds amazing,

Blair has got the proof.

Within our own skulls, the brain’s electric light show,

Kiki points the way.

Ancient bones and tools, the past revealed under the earth,

Justin brings to light.

This week’s disclaimer, somehow stuck in haiku mode

The show won’t be so.

Sit back and relax, because This Week in Science

Is coming up next

Some quick science news!

Brain Computers

Computers made from brains? Perhaps.

Ancient platypus

Of Patagonia

Ancient sea monsters could answer whale of a mystery

Strange feeding behaviors of whales in the present-day could be explained by Norse mythology

Walmart Insect

Who knew you could find rare insects at Walmart!

Neand meandering

Leads to Iran

Hauling Logs

It takes two heads working together.

Octopus brains show all

Some brain waves look very familiar, but others don’t

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

The 2023 Calendars are now available!

HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Blair’s animal corner

Super fast insect urination

But why do we care? What does it mean?

Lemur dads get hormonal

In a good way!

Support us on Patreon!

What science news does Justin have?

Ice age survivor

Current modern human ancestors of Europe

Oldest human DNA

From southern Spain

OH, AND, DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Some Superpower Science stories with Kiki!

Brainy Preferences

Scientists know what you like.

Hearty Emotions

Does your heart influence your emotions?

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, what is your science superpower??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Science & Policy, Mask Pollution, Personality Takes Guts?, Let’s Eat Bugs, Cancer Cures, Tires Are Bad, Chimp Learning, Animal All-Nighters, Face Mask Followings, Epigenetic Brain MRI, Energetic Vision, Space Quickies, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Return Of The Hobbit, Citizen Science, Vostok Is Alive!, Gateway To The Nucleus, Anti-bacterial Wings, Picky Moms, TWITEOTW, Caffeine Boosting Bees, Pinky And The Brain, Wireless Brain Implants, TWIWRD, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!