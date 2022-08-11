10 August, 2022 – Episode 887 – Vlogs, Dogs, or Science?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: Linking Gut to Heart, PFAS, Locusts, Restoring Hearing, Hold the Ice, Food Impacts, One Antibody to Rule Them All, Spiders Sleep, Sterile Mice, Rewilding the West, Montana Bison, Animal Aging, Sleepy Brains, And Much More Science!
Some quick science news!
Linking Gut to Heart
Why is eating red meat bad for your heart?
PFAS in the rain
Don’t drink the rain!
Sniffing out cancer… with locusts!
Will your next visit to the dr involve a round in a chamber filled with locusts? Probably not but this is still interesting news!
Restoring Hearing
Will gene therapy solve hearing loss?
Hold the Ice
Lowest extent of Antarctic sea ice on record for July
Food Impacts
How does what you eat impact the environment? What are the most sustainable foods?
Want a COVID Update?
One Antibody to Rule Them All
One Antibody to cure them all and in the darkness bind them.
Do you have COVID-19-related questions? Let us know!
It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!
Do spiders sleep?
Well, of course, unless you made them watch a scary movie right before bed, Gerald!
Sterile mice made to create rat sperm
This brings cuckolding to a whole new level! What is this, Batman Beyond?
What science news does Justin have?
Rewilding the west
“Conserve, connect, and restore the lands, waters, and wildlife upon which we all depend.”
Montana bison will roam
A bigger home on the range for Montana bison
Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!
Animal Aging
How big brown bats beat aging, and why lizards are in trouble from climate change.
Sleepy Brains
Which parts of the brain turn off first?
Take a blast to the past…
What were we pronouncing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Climate Alarm, Power Plant Potential, Hydrogen Hype?, Missing Mars Rock, Maniac Robots, Age-Reversing Microbes, Free Loading Cats, COVID Update, Bargain-Shopping Bats, Poisonous Frog Sponge, Mast Cell Advance?, Matrix AI, Social Signals, Lady Learnings, And Much More!
This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Not Animal Style, C-Section Babies Lack Bacteria, Malaria Vaccine Successes, Spiderman Is Real, Sea Star Stomachs, Fishy Fins And Human Hands, Solar Flip, Pink Planet For Girls, Chocolate Sunblock, Exerciser Breathalyzer, Butt Vs Face, And Much More! Take a blast to the past with TWIS!