10 February, 2021 – Episode 811 – Digging for Science Bones

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Fish Limbs, Conch Sounds, Animal Stress, Fractal Vision, Ongoing Evolution, Allergy Woes?, Ocean Carbon Cycle, Dragonfly Flight, Orphan Bat Moms, Discriminating Search, Political Marketing, Happy Bones, Sad Sperm, And Much More…

Let’s start with the science news

Fish Limbs

Like flipping a switch, scientists found a simple genetic mutation that returns fish fins to something more like limbs.

Conch you hear it now?

World’s oldest conch found in a box!

Deforestation is stressing me out, man!

And science says, it is stressing out the animals, too.

Fractal Vision

Japanese AI researchers used fractals instead of real images to pre-train artificial intelligence systems, and their results sugests this could be one way to avoid unintended bias in these computer systems.

Human evolution…

We are far from done working on this!

Allergy Woes?

If you’ve been thinking your allergies have been worse in recent years, you’re probably right, and have climate change to thank.

Ocean Carbon Cycle

An entirely new carbon cycle has been discovered in the ocean, and it’s a gas.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

How do dragon flies do that stuff?

Unclear, as sleeping dragonflies can, but dead dragonflies can’t. They are just aerodynamic magic. Is that it? No?

Orphan vampire bat adopted by mom’s best friend

In this week’s “awwww” story, this vampire bat is adopted by her mom’s best friend, who she lived with and who fed her regurgitated blood all the time. It’s a tale as old as time!

What does Justin have to say about science this week?

Not Your Research!

Google Scholar ASEO discriminates against non english papers

Marketing Science

How can we market to everyone if they are politically polarized?

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Happy Bones

Using an antidepressant called Paroxetine, Penn State researchers reversed cartilage loss in a mouse model of osteoarthritis.

Sad Sperm

Dad’s sperm might influence your mental health as an adult.

This Week in Science Questions!

Want to see what we were talking about at this time last year? Check out this episode of TWIS when I spoke with Zeke Hausfather about climate models or this one from 2010 in which Justin gloats about his VERY accurate Super Bowl predictions.

