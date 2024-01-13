10 January 2023 – Episode 956 – 2024 TWIS Science Predictions!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Predictions from 2023, Predictions for 2024, Supernovae, Ancient Archery, Grizzlies, Wing Source?, Giants of Southern China, Bats could cure diabetes, And Much More Science!

The new year is here…

The year that passed was filled with advances across the scientific field.

Innovations that hint at a very different future to come…

than the one we may have predicted before the year began.

While the new year awaits us, shrouded in a fog of uncertainty…

The one that passed can now be seen clearly

So what better time to look at last year’s predictions and find out how close they came to reality?

And before it is over, we will cast our gaze once more into the future and predict the year to come.

Let’s start with last year’s predictions

And, jump into the 2024 Science predictions…

JUSTIN PREDICTS:

In the Year 2024…

It will be discovered that Neanderthals are the result of a hybridization event between early humans and Denisovans, the late surviving members of Homo Erectus that had been existing throughout Asia. Turns out we discovered the mule before the horse and thought the horse was the hybrid… making us all looks like a bunch of jackasses.

In the Year 2024

Every major neurodegenerative disease will have an effective cure working its way through clinical trials…

while large-scale access to these innovative treatments will still be many years away

rapid improvements in quality of increases will be seen in test subjects,

prompting an accelerated effort by regulators and lawmakers to fast-track the rollout of the new treatments… as they are badly needed… by aging regulators and lawmakers

In the Year 2024

Self-driving cars will be replaced by cars you drive yourself…

The experiment is over. Giving a driver’s license to toddler AI cars was a bad idea.

The experiment will be repeated again in about 15 years when AI is a little more mature.

Until then, watch the road for AI bicycles… where we should have started to begin with.

In the Year 2024

AI will be used to communicate with aggressive Orca off the coast of Spain. The killer whales will indicate some surprise as they had no idea we were intelligent.

The conversation lasts only a few minutes, though the phrase “finless fish thieving pests” comes up several times, seemingly in reference to us.

In the Year 2024

Researchers will discover that B-cells and not T-cells are crucial to curing the common cold and other respiratory viruses.

Instead of vaccines designed to train T-cells to recognize pathogens, B-cell optimization will be performed in a lab using a prime editing technique that changes all of the body’s B-cells into the genetic twin of that one co-worker who never seems to get sick…

Everyone who gets the shot becomes allergic to red bell peppers.

Everyone who does not get the shot suffers from a higher likelihood of thinking that Jason Aldean has any talent.

In the Year 2024

Ultra-processed foods will be forced to carry health warning labels for all of the already known diseases that they cause or contribute to. Meanwhile, the unsubstantiated claims of healthy food diets will be removed.

In the Year 2024

People around the world will recognize the person they most want to be… in a mirror.

In the Year 2024

World peace will be achieved. According to an international governmental panel.

This will come as a surprise to everyone still living in war zones.

A similar international governmental panel will also declare that global warming has been stopped, that the COVID-19 pandemic is over, and that the global economy has never been better.

In the Year 2024

A cage full of research mice undergoing an intelligence augmentation experiment will escape and are never found. Their descendants will eventually inherit the earth.

In the Year 2024

The size of the universe will be discovered to be much smaller than we once thought by over a few dozen magnitudes.

It won’t make interstellar space travel any easier as the same discovery finds that we, too, are more than a few dozen magnitudes smaller than we thought we were.

The correction of scale suggests that the entire known universe could fit into an average-sized coffee mug of the old model.

In the Year 2024

Scientists will discover a new animal species, a new aspect of human biology, several methods for curing previously incurable diseases, an unexpected cosmological feature in space, a greener way to generate and store energy, and will use AI to produce unprecedented discoveries wherever big data sets are available…

And the Year 2024…

Will be the hottest on record…

BLAIR PREDICTS:

-Cats will be declared an invasive species in one US state

-Teslas will be available via vending machine, but sales will be disappointing

-An AI-written song will chart on Billboard and it will raise questions

-With streaming services getting ads back and becoming more expensive, DVD players and CD players will start flying off the shelves

A synthetic brain in a dish will play an AI in chess and the betting on the match (in Bitcoin) will be crazy

-A new frog species will be discovered that is so beautiful under UV I won’t be able to focus on anything else that show

-As we learn more about how the brain responds to music, prescription jams will be a new norm

-My predictions will be terribly inaccurate.

DR. KIKI PREDICTS:

– Climate will continue to warm globally

– Elections around the globe will prove contentious & likely stall political progress on climate & AI regulation

– Nate Silver will make a lot of uninformed public comments & bad election predictions

– AI Deep Fakes online will confuse & impact voters

– Someone will land a robot on the moon

– The Europa Clipper mission launch will be successful

– We’ll get a measurement of mass for the neutrino

– 2024 will be the year of the exascale supercomputer

– We will see positive progress on more mRNA vaccines

– Neither Blair or Justin will have another baby

– Science & TWIS will continue to bring the optimistic slant for humanity to our audience.

Some quick science news!

Supernovae Survey Says!

The largest and deepest survey of Supernovae is consistent with the model of an expanding universe but doesn’t solve questions about dark energy.

Ancient archery

Archery rises early

Grizzlies are not as large and in charge as reported

So why were they run out of CA?

Wing Source?

Did insect wings evolve from gills?

Giants of southern China

Where did they go?

Bats could cure diabetes

Because they love sugar so much and survive!

