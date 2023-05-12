10 May 2023 – Episode 925 – The Science of Soap & Mosquitoes

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Einstein, Female Space Crews, Sperm, Diamond Funnels, Stem Cells, Pangenome, Assassin Bugs, Crabs, Doctors experimenting, Magic Mushrooms, Soap, Mosquitoes, And Much More Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The future is coming,

According to some sources,

it is already here.

Science has gained unparalleled knowledge,

Research has found breakthrough applications,

And technology has already been set in motion,

To make significant changes to the lives of humans.

Change is coming,

And the world as it stands,

is currently operating under an obsolete model.

We are eating wrong, thinking wrong, drinking the wrong water, and breathing the wrong air, and are still reliant on fossil fuels despite knowing the damage it is causing.

We are still on a money system that incentivizes accumulation over application, is used as an excuse for the unethical treatment of humans, and allows life-saving research to languish.

Because – insert money’d interest reason here – while we do tax cuts…

Under-educating and under-investing in the next generation while raising the retirement age around the world just as work is becoming the most automated it has ever been.

But like I said,

Change is coming,

And you’ll see it first here on

This Week in Science!

Some quantum quick science news!

Einstein Was Wrong?

About quantum entanglement. It’s not ALL relative.

All female space crews

Are better

Tailless sperm

It’s not a problem, it’s how an entire species rolls – but how?

Diamond Funnels

Can we predict where diamonds will appear?

Stem cells for the masses

For the masses

Peter Pangenome?

Comparing human genetic diversity.

Blair’s Animal Corner

Tool using assassin bugs

Sticky legs make it easier to kill their prey

One crab asks the other, “How do you smell?”

“Thanks to ocean acidification, not at all!”

What science news does Justin have?

Doctors experimenting

By prescription

Magic mushrooms

Can make you see colors

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Get Soapy

Does your soap attract or repel mosquitoes?

Good Old Distraction

Older brains get more distracted.

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, if soap attracts mosquitos what should I wash with??)?

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Atmospheric Rise, Viva La Virus, Concussions, One In 10, California, Fungal Fitness, Stress and fertility, Ominous Omicron, COVID Creativity, Good news, Dolphins with the Snake, Bee like Bats, Ancient indigenous Uruguay DNA, Healthy tattoos, Brain Fluid Boost, Brain Squirts, Brain Berries, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Water on the Moon, A new kind of antivenom, Dog saviors, Black Rhino, Antibody Cures, A Heroine Vaccine, Is your DNA private, Things our ancestors said, Fat Talkers, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

