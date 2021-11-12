10 November, 2021 – Episode 850 – Talking Science on World Science Day

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Telescope Bias, Just Good News: Tech Edition, No Good Ski Wax, Protein Mapping, Disgusting Humans, Sound The Alarm, COVID Update, Penis Worm Shells, Fish Rubbing, Language Trace, Future Hurricanes, Different Neurons, Sponge Nerves, Pain Signal, And Much More…

We all know what is driving global warming.

As the climate summit continues in Scotland

Key provisions were put forth to make real changes in auto emissions.

A declarative pinky promise statement was written and proposed for governments, manufacturers, and investors to sign that stated that they would:

“work towards all sales of new cars and vans being zero emission by no later than 2035 in leading markets.”

23 countries signed the pledge to do something in the direction of change in the next 20 years…

Absent from the list of signers…

All of the countries that mass produce cars.

Japan, Germany, China, South Korea and the United States did not sign sign a pledge to even move in the right direction…

Meanwhile the only auto manufacturers to sign were

General Motors, Ford,

Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo

No other auto makers…

Ok, Jaguar signed it too.

But no others…

Partly perhaps because making an electric car would require too much investment in research and development, take too long to get to market by the 14 year deadline and might be poorly received by the car buying public.

Tesla of course didn’t need to sign because they already make electric vehicles that they started from scratch making about 12 years ago,

Which have been enthusiastically received by the car buying public

To become a company valued more than

all of the other car companies…

put together.

Before all the excuses are pushed aside.

Before all the lobbyists have gone to bed.

Before the leaders jibber-jabbering double-speak falls silent.

Hopefully, before the canary in the coal mine

is actually a canary on a submerged tropical island

Clinging to a lone branch sticking out in the middle of the ocean

The real solutions for what we need to do will be found right here

On This Week in Science

Telescope Bias

We can only see what we can see.

Just Good News: Tech Edition

Fast neutrons work for wireless!

Ski wax chemicals up to no good

Yet another source of toxins from us humans causing mayhem.

Protein Mapping

Take it one amino acid at a time.

Humans are disgusting

Researchers made a sewage map… turns out we”re covered in it

Sound The Alarm

Honey bees seriously buzz about hornets

Want a COVID Update?

Seasonal COVID?

Perhaps. The evidence for seasonality is slim because human behavior to date has had a much larger input. However, as the virus becomes endemic, we might begin to see a seasonal pattern emerge.

Delta Tweaks

Researchers made SARS-CoV2-like viral particles more infectious by mutating the nucleocapsid protein.

Routine vaccinations lag

Vaccines other than those for COVID-19 are not on track and we need to catch up to prevent other outbreaks. But, will people roll their sleeves back up?

Penis worms: the original hermit crabs

And that’s it. The whole story.

Would you rub yourself up against a shark?

You might if you were really itchy… and a fish…

Back to back hurricanes

Is this what is likely to be a new normal?

Language Trails

Japanese & Turkish languages have a commonality in ancient trade.

Different Neurons

Human neurons have a specific difference from other mammalian neurons.

Sponge Nerves

Maybe ancient sponges gave us all a nervous start.

Pain Signal

Spontaneous pain felt by sufferers of chronic pain is caused by sympathetic nerve fibers growing into and triggering a signal in the dorsal root ganglia of the spinal cord.

