11 October 2023 – Episode 947 – What’s in Your Head, Zombie?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Bennu Sample Surprise!, Cyber Hands Success, Heads Or Tails, Global Warming & Beer, Sourdough Starts, Going Off Course, Peregrine Prey Peril, Smoking, Female Frogs, Smelling Colors, And Much More Science in Your Head!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The characteristics of violence are empathetic to any cause and the tactics in any conflict are quickly shared by enemies.

It is an agreement of the justified, the righteous, and the vindicated mindsets.

All encouraging conflict,

All escalating destructive actions.

And while no people on earth harbor hatred above safety, wish death upon a perceived enemy above the health of their loved ones, conflict can be placed at any doorstep.

Bombs can fall on homes, schools, and places of worship men with guns will kill civilians, unintentionally or without care.

The justified, the righteous, and the vindicated mindsets condemn the destructive actions of the other and legitimize their own.

The fate of any people depends on the actions of leaders, the mindsets of those in charge, and the tactics they use whether it is to protect the people, or not.

When leaders target the people, their own or those of another nation, when they slaughter the innocent to further a cause they invite reprisal, retaliation, and vengeance upon their people, upon themselves, intentionally and without care.

History is full of examples of how conflicts begin and hard lessons on how they end.

And while the characteristics of violence are empathetic to any cause the characteristics of empathy are not.

And neither is

This Week in Science.

Some quick science news!

Bennu Sample Surprise!

Early analysis finds carbon & water in bits of regolith from asteroid Bennu.

Cyber hands success

The million-dollar man is closer than you think.

Heads Or Tails

Is a coin toss really as random as we think?

Global warming

Is coming for your beer

Sourdough Starts

The flour is part of the magic!

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Dr. Kiki’s Bird Corner!

~Tweet Tweet~

Going Off Course

Does space weather affect bid migrations?

Peregrine Prey Peril

Do peregrine falcons play with their food?

Support us on Patreon!

What science news is in Justin’s head?

Smoking

The one time it isn’t bad for you.

Female Frogs

Say no thanks

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Smelling Colors

Seems fairly common for odors to impact color perception.

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Do you have questions you want us to answer (what’s in your head?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed DART Success!, Doomed Nations, Wearable Insect Repellent, Toddler Teeth, Potato Pathogen, Robo Revolt, Eye Spots, Exotic Pet Trade, Fat Bear Week Winner, Magnetometers, Los Alamos, Neurons Play Pong, Rats Get Human, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed NIF Media Shutdown?, Nobels, Ig Nobels, Working Memory Games, Crows Are Smart, Mammalian Terminal Mating, Cataplexy Explained?, Comet On Earth, Don’t Stroke Cats, Twitter Science, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!