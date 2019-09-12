11 September, 2019 – Episode 738 – Palindromatic Science!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

First up, the BIG science news stories of the week!

Not Your Future Home

NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope found a smallish Neptune-sized exoplanet around a small red dwarf about 110 light years away. Astronomers looked at the data and were able to find water vapor in the atmosphere. Now people are going crazy about habitability. Let’s discuss why this is not our next Earth.

What Is Habitable?

Harvard researchers have put some bounds on the planet sizes that can maintain water and support life.

Crater Lake

More like explosion lake! A new model of lake formation on Titan suggests some may have formed from explosions caused by vaporizing liquid nitrogen.

Age reversing drugs

Drugs reverse aging

And, now it’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!… with Blair!

Aquatic snakes breathe through their heads!

No, not through their mouth. Well, yes, through their mouth in the conventional way… But this is more like gills. But on the top of their head… Just listen to the story?

T Rex A/C!

Holes on the T Rex’s head don’t appear to be for big bite muscles, modern alligators point to a special form of temperatire regulation as the reason instead.

Looking for better antibiotics where we already looked for them

But, in a different way.

CAR-T For Hearts

A new use for Car-T therapy might be in treating scar tissue that forms in hearts after myocardial infarction. So far, it seems to work well in mice. We will see how it performs in humans.

Our black hole is blowing bubbles

Is it like burping after a good meal?

So Super Cool

Scientists successfully supercooled human livers, extending their viability by slightly more than a day. This has tremendous potential for human organ transplantation… far more than drone delivery.

Shocking News!

About a new species of electric eel.

Robot Skin

A new design for robot skin promises to give sensation to the automata, and could lead to clothing for haptic feedback and motion capture.

