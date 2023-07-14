12 July 2023 – Episode 934 – Follow the Science Threads!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Martian Minerals, Bird Nests, Deformation Dangers, Megalodon Menu, Same-Sex Relationships in the Wild, Spider Mites Undressed, Snake Friends, Silent Sound, Sugar Control Sleep, Information Trade, And Many More Science Threads!

Some Science Threads!

Martian Minerals

What does the discovery of organic molecules mean?

Birds use anti-bird materials to make nests

So take that?

Deformation Dangers

What happens when the ground doesn’t hold things up anymore?

Megalodon Menu

What was Megalodon’s diet really like?

For the millionth time, same-sex interactions are natural

When can we stop talking about this?

Blair’s Animal Corner

Spider mites undress females to access mating quicker

And by undress, I mean rip their exoskeleton off!

Snake buddies provide moral support!

So remember that next time you see a lonely danger noodle!

Some Quick Science Threads with Kiki!

Silent Sound

Our brain perceives silence. It’s not nothing.

Sugar Control Sleep

Does sleep help manage blood sugar?

Information Trade

