12 April 2023 – Episode 921 – There’s Bacteria in Your Eye

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Upcycling For Eyes, Bacteria, Canadian dire wolf, Mint, Monkeys, Lip Reading, Alexa, Tiger Personality, Bird water, Broccoli, Ancient Drug Use, Aging, And Much More Science!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

There is a constant effort underway to understand everything.

Not everyone knows this.

Not everyone cares.

Most humans do not question the world around them

They wake up, go to work, come home,

Eat a quick meal, yell at the television, and go to bed

Human reality tends toward fantasy

Identity wrapped up in tribes, teams, and the products they use

People get angry at products they identify with

if the products are inclusive to other tribes

Infringing on their identity, their fantasy, their personal brand

Such a sad and pathetic existence

The brand managers and ad copywriters should be proud

Their work is having a lasting impact

There is another world taking place

Where people are using their minds to unlock every mystery

To observe and record every detail

To understand every interaction in a complex and intricate reality

A world where the brain is not branded by logos

Where the mind is free to see and explore

To think, question, and explore

A world where we gather together to talk

about all the interesting things we have discovered

This Week in Science

Some quick science news!

Upcycling For Eyes

How did vertebrates get their eye?

Dire wolves

From the great white North

Just say no to mint

Mint makes vaping even more deadly

Model Monkeys

Studying human gestation is hard. So, let’s study monkeys instead.

The oldest person in the world wanders into a study on aging

No one notices

Lip-Reading Glasses

The latest AI feat applies sonar to your face for lip-reading.

Be nice to Alexa

And Roomba. Your children will be.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Blair’s Animal Corner

Tigers have personalities

And we needed a study for that?

Bird water, anyone?

Sandgrouse feathers may hold the key to water transport.

Support us on Patreon!

What science news does Justin have?

Eat your broccoli

It’s good for you

Ancient European

Drug use

OH, AND, DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Synaptic Scaling & Aging

When the relative scale between synaptic boutons & mitochondria goes awry, so does memory & cognitive function.

Activating Neurons

Stimulating adult-born brain neurons reinvigorates the Alzheimer’s brain.

Photon Neurotransmission

Sending brain signals with light?

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, is there really bacteria in your eye??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Scientific Scepticism, Linking Brains, Biodiversity with Leeches, Less Lightning, Electricity from archaea, Porpoise, Chimps, Rhesus monkey hearts, Missing hub of humans, Space Balloons, Baby Brains, Plant Protection, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Transparent Brains, Lasers And Cocaine, Monkey In The Middle, Interview W/ Mark McCaffrey from the NCSE, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!