12 January, 2022 – Episode 858 – How to Transplant a Pig Heart

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Pig Heart Transplant, Older Modern Humans, Dolphin Clitoris, Moon Churn, Moon Chum, Zoo Air, COVID Update, Spider Pants, Dog Language, My Little War Pony, Drug-Laden Invasion, Genetic Fingerprints, Fixing Broken Hearts, And Much More…

Become a Patron!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube. You can do that here.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! You’re looking for science podcasts on iTunes, science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science…

MAKE SURE TO ORDER YOUR 2022 TWIS BLAIR’S ANIMAL CORNER CALENDAR! CLICK THE TOAD!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Without meaning to offend anyone else who might be listening…

You are a current modern human.

But what is a current modern human?

A mostly hairless ape descendant

Made up of a collection of odd ape descendants

who over time

Added their genetic make up to form that which you consider to be you

And what are you?

Most philosophers would agree that You are a construct of consciousness

A self aware squishy brain creature living in a shell of bone

And reliant on a system of anatomical parts

All working together to supply you with a steady diet of human blood upon which to feed

Everything you know of the world beyond is through intermediaries

Senses that report back information that is stored, correlated, inter-connected and analyzed within the neural network that is you…

And when something goes wrong

When a part malfunctions

When a limb, nerve or organ begins to fail

It can jeopardize the comfort, quality, safety and security of squishy brain creature life

And so you do the thing that squishy brain creatures are so adept at,

you seek solutions…

How best to keep the blood flowing,

the senses reporting

and the anatomical parts operating at optimal levels…

At times the solutions are simple…

a new pair of glasses, a brace for the knee, a medication for an ailment, a vaccine even, to preempt a problem from happening in the first place…

And in an extreme situation…

you may even need to replace your heart.

If you do…

that new heart, that new part, that new blood pump…

regardless of where it originated…

becomes yours…

Because you are more than a collection of parts

You are the very model of a modern squishy brain creature living in a shell of bone

And your best tool for surviving in the world is

This Week in Science

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with some quick science news – it’s not all pig hearts!

Pig Heart Transplant

The first pig to human heart transplant has successfully taken place. Will there be more pig hearts for people in the future?

Layered Humanity

The oldest modern human just got a whole lot older

Dolphins have a functional clitoris

And for some reason this is shocking news.

Moon Churn

A new simulation of an impact that created the Aitken Crater on the south pole of the moon suggests that it might have induced the creation of the volcanic features in the north.

Moon chum

Are shark attacks correlated to the phase of the moon?

Zoo Air

What if you could tell all the animals in a zoo just by sniffing the air? A new airDNA approach does just that.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE.

Want a COVID Update?

Prior Exposure

That cold last winter could protect you from COVID-19!

Cannabi-COVID Protection

Oregon State researchers found that hemp can protect you from covid-19 because of course they did…

Do you have COVID-19 related questions? Let us know!

OH, AND, HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Leaf-curling spider wears it like a hat? Or a pair of pants?

I’m not sure what would be analogous in this case, but it takes some serious tool use and planning.

Dogs know multiple languages

And by “know,” I mean they can tell them apart. Not that they could order lunch in Paris.

Support us on Patreon!

What science news does Justin have?

My little war pony

Medieval warhorses were surprisingly small in stature.

Better government through drugged beer

A Mayan civilization spread to new regions by sharing an hallucinogenic drug.

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Genetic Fingerprints

What stimulates the unique formation of fingerprints? Some scientists are following the genetic clues find an answer.

Fixing Broken Hearts

A new CAR T-cell therapy that can be done inside the body instead of removing cells to be modified externally was successful in reducing scar tissue on the heart in mice. With therapies like this on the way, perhaps we won’t need pig hearts after all.

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year we were discussing quantum supremacy, beavers & watersheds, bees & poop, pandas & poop, shrinking shrew brains, and so much more. Listen to the show!

This week 10 years ago totally resistant tuberculosis & the $1000 genome were on the scene, Hubble was checking out Andromeda, climate change was pushing off the next ice age, and so much more. Take a blast to the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we bring you each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!