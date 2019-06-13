12 June, 2019 – Episode 725 – Are We Kidding About Science?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Worm Behavior, Ancestor Cells, Mass in the Moon, Smart Bees, Elephant Nose, Twins No More, Making Universal Blood, Artery Hardening, Feather Lice Lives, Research Ban, Contagious Yawning, Sleep Schedules, And Much More…

Want to listen to a particular story from TWIS, the This Week in Science podcast? You can do that here. Just look for the time-code link in the description.

Worm Behavior

Worms use small RNA molecules to pass learned behaviors on to their offspring according to two new studies.

Ancestor Cells

A comparison of the transcriptomes of sponges to single-celled organisms suggests that multi-cellular organisms didn’t evolve from single-celled organisms, but instead from something more similar to stem cells.

Mass in the Moon

What put an unexpected mass in the moon?

Bees are smarter than you.

Bees have shown to exhibit some basic number symbol recognition, reminding us once again that these stripey buddies might not be trying to hurt you, they might instead be trying to tutor you in math.

The elephant nose knows.

Elephants can smell a larger snack, sight unseen. Now that is a superpower I could get behind!!

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

Kai tells us about how science helped him with a school report on snow leopards.

The donut of my sister is not my friend.

Despite genetic identicality, twins have very different food responses, and no surprise, microbiomes.

More Blood!

Maybe gut bacteria can help us produce more blood for transfusions.

Hard Arteries

A decade of research has discovered that a molecule normally involved in intracellular DNA repair is responsible for calcification and hardening of the arteries, AND that a common antibiotic can reverse that damage.

How do you get lice to reproduce on tape?

Hint: the answer is not to ask nicely…

Fetal Research Ban

A new policy makes research involving fetal tissue at the NIH impossible, and NIH funding for such research much

more difficult to get.

Contagious Yawning

A new study adds to the evidence that yawning is useful for brain cooling.

Go To Sleep

Irregular sleep is linked to metabolic disorders.

