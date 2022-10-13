12 October, 2022 – Episode 896 – How to Save the Planet!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: DART Success!, Doomed Nations, Wearable Insect Repellent, Toddler Teeth, Potato Pathogen, Robo Revolt, Eye Spots, Exotic Pet Trade, Fat Bear Week Winner, Magnetometers, Los Alamos, Neurons Play Pong, Rats Get Human, And Much More Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Every once in a while the sage words of the late former president of the united states Ronald Reagan ring in my ear “What would this country be without this great land of ours.”



Which is a really interesting question to ask,

Obvious answers to that question are many, not in lands stolen by genocide and enriched by slavery is one.



India if Columbus was right about geography.



Another could be that without reaching land, a flotilla of Spanish explorers starved to death on the open ocean, devouring first the meager dry goods they had brought, and then eventually each other before shriveling up like a bunch of new world fruits they would never know the taste of.



Or it could have stayed in England, France, or any number of mostly European lands where the ideas of democracy had been fomenting for decades.

But would that even be America? Is America a place? An idea? A mixed bag of historically well-intentioned and evil-intentioned actions? What makes a country a country? Is it the people? And what happens when those people no longer have a homeland?

We are used to seeing it happen, in Tibet, Palestine, Kurdistan, and previously in Ukraine, to every indigenous people of the Americas, all the former British colonies and Russian-held territories, Thailand maybe, Texas according to some, and the list goes on… but even in these cases, the people were still there, the lands still existed…

Currently, there are multiple nations, with flags, national anthems, and UN membership cards,

Who are facing the very real prospect of losing their island nations to climate change, the Maldives, Tuvalu, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, and Kiribati may become uninhabitable by the end of the century inundated with rising sea levels, creating 600,000 landless citizens.

Some are already attempting to secure future recognition by the UN, to maintain fishing rights in the areas, while others are seriously contemplating the possibility of creating floating cities.

As terrible as it sounds, it is only the beginning if actions are not taken soon.



And the best thing you can do right now is ask the question

“What would this world be without this episode of… This Week in Science!”



Some quick science news!

DART Success!

According to NASA scientists, the DART mission was even more successful than expected.

Doomed nations due to global warming

The ever-growing list.

Wearable insect repellent

Not just wearable but stylable too!

Toddler Teeth

Bugs on our biting surfaces work together to do more damage.

Life-saving potato pathogen?

Suck on that.

Robo Revolt

In news that might not seem surprising to anyone, people don’t like working with robots.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Eye spots are all that

Yes, predators think they are eyes, and yes they are a deterrent.

Dang social media is at it again this time with the exotic pet trade

Why does the internet and social media make it more appealing and easier to have exotic pets? And what can we do about it?

747 won Fat Bear Week!



What science news does Justin have?

Magnetometers know the future

Making earthquake prep more possible.

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Not the plutoniums fault

Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!

Neurons Play Pong

Yup, researchers created a system called “DishBrain” that plays Pong.

Rats Get Human

Stanford University scientists implanted human brain organoids into rat brains, and nothing weird happened.

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

Take a blast to the past…

