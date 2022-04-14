13 April, 2022 – Episode 871 – Can the Internet Handle This Science?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Scientific Scepticism, Linking Brains, Biodiversity with Leeches, Less Lightning, Electricity from archaea, Porpoise’s, Chimps, Rhesus monkey hearts, Missing hub of humans, Space Balloons, Baby Brains, Plant Protection, And Much More…

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube. You can do that here.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

In the past, we have looked to the future waiting around in present’s past.

Planning and procrastinating, Predicting and anticipating



All in the expectation that one day the future would arrive and wouldn’t you know it the future is here.



In fact, the future might even be here ahead of schedule because from the looks of it, we aren’t ready for it.

Case in point, an autonomous vehicle was pulled over this week the vehicle had apparently failed to put its lights on while driving at night the police approached the car and it sped off, only to come to a stop a little further ahead in a what the vehicle might have considered a safer location.



When police approached the vehicle for the second time they immediately lacked any protocol on how to proceed with the traffic stop. They couldn’t demand a license or registration, they couldn’t ask the car if it had been drinking or even ask it to roll down its window so they could turn on its lights they tried to open the door, but it was locked.



In short, the future happened and nobody was prepared for it. Making us look very much not the people of the future but people of the past who somehow stuck around too long and while there are plenty of examples of how stuck in the past we are as a planet, the oil economy, authoritarian autocracies, racial inequality, income inequality, gender inequality, matching socks, all relics of bygone eras…



The future always happens this way nobody is ever ready for it, not really, it just happens

Week by week, day by day, slowly and methodically until before we know it we find ourselves listening to yet another episode of This Week in Science!



Some quick science news you can appreciate!

Scientific Scepticism

Two big science stories out this week need to be considered with skepticism. Let’s talk about the thing that W bosons & Tanis dinosaurs have in common.

Brains that link together better

Thinking abstractly is a human thing.

Understand biodiversity, with the help of leeches

Yup, it’s the blood, baby!

Less Lightning

Early Earth’s atmosphere probably wasn’t as conducive to lightning strikes as previously thought.

Electricity from archaea

Single-celled electricity!

The porpoise of this story

Is to tell you about a dolphin, who spoke with a porpoise.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Chimps know what you did last summer…

…. If that involved a chimp skull I guess

Rhesus monkeys know their heart

Errr… Beat.

What science news does Justin have?

The Missing Hub of Humans

May lead to a better understanding of cultural evolution.

Space Balloons

Luxury cabins in space make a splash.

Can you handle this extra science with Dr. Kiki!

Baby Brains

What is genetic & what depends on experience in the brain?

Plant Protection

Rain activates plant immune systems. How does that happen? And, why?

Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, how to have greater longevity?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

Support is the secret to our longevity.

Take a blast to the past…

What were we pronouncing at this time last year? This time last year we discussed FermiLab Followup, Almost Astronauts, How Do You Scream, Moving Fish, Magic Mood Mushroom, Crazy Light, Monkey Speed Bumps, COVID Update, It’s A Yawn, Bird Blood Heaters, Halfway To Zero, Imprinting Autism?, Facial Phrenology?, Gar Brains, And Much More…

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Fit Frogs, A Gene For Niceness, The Neurotic IQ, Animal Sex, Patented Plants, Tracking Toxo, Social Immunity And Much More! Take a blast to the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

