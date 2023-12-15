13 December, 2023 – Episode 954 – How to Use Emojis For Science!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview W/Trace Dominguez, Mapping Mouse Brains, Culture Coffee, Crusty Protection, What Big Eyes, Emoji Diversity, Geminids, Free Range Cats, Particle Physics, VR For Mice, Brain Computing, And Much More Science!

Some quick science news!

Mapping Mouse Brains

Have we really identified and mapped all the cell types in the mouse brain?

Cup Of Cell Culture Coffee?

Will coffee from a lab someday replace coffee from the land?

Crusty Protection

How is it possible that bacteria are now the protectors of the Great Wall of China?

What Big Eyes

The better for male sea snakes to find female mates?

Emoji Diversity

Do we need more emojis for better biological representation?

The Techie Interview!

Trace Dominguez is an award-winning science communicator, video producer, content creator, podcaster, and curiosity explorer. Follow Trace on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

He’s the host of Animal IQ, PBS Star Gazers, Hosted and co-founded Seeker, and has worked on Several other incredible projects explaining science over the years. We first met in San Francisco at the Discovery offices when he hosted Dnews.

Trace has done so much through the years and in this interview, we get to find out what he’s up to and what he’s excited about now! Geminids? Free Range Cats? Particle Physics? We’ll hear it all!

Dr. Kiki’s Animal Corner!

VR For Mice

What can we learn by giving mice VR?

Brain Computing

Just like the Starship Voyager, will our future be filled with intelligent biological machines? What is Brainoware, and what can it do?

