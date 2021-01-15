13 January, 2021 – Episode 807 – Why is Science So Hot???

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Hot Oceans, Baby Sharks, Jelly Walls, Hot & Rocky, Ukranian Melting Pot, Super Flare, COVID-19 Update, Tree Snakes, Spider Pockets, Human Persistence, Distant Dire Wolves, Sperm Markers, mRNA For MS, And Much More…

Become a Patron!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube. You can do that here.

And, remember that you can find us on all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! You’re looking for science podcasts on iTunes, science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Aside from the occasional constant need to do things for others

Jobs, family, friends and other social constructs of tasks and attention paying…

There are many ways to be in the world…

Life is a choose your own adventure book

where you can flip pages based on choices of whim and reason…

Assuming you don’t have missing pages,

and do have the ability to read,

Life can take you just about anywhere you want it to.

Within reason…

but without limitations.

Whatever you choose you will gain new knowledge,

meet interesting people, visit strange places.

Even if that strange place is your own home town where, if you haven’t noticed…

Is much stranger than you think.

If you get too bored you can flip the page and set off on an adventure,

making all the choices that lead you from one encounter to the next

One of the places your page flipping has taken you is here…

The reason you are here is because of everything that has ever happened.

Every choice you made,

And every choice made by others.

The sum total of all history, human or otherwise has led to this.

What happens on the next page should be obvious by now.

It’s this week in science,

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with the science news

Hot Oceans

According to new research, the oceans got a lot hotter last year.

Baby megaladons and baby sharks

What does climate have to do with it?

Jellies create walls

Out of water, in two oppositely spinning donuts. Make sense? Didn’t think so.

Hot & Rocky

UC Riverside astrophysicists found a rocky super-earth where they didn’t expect one.

Ukrainian melting pot

Ukraine genome survey adds missing pieces to human diversity puzzle

Super Flare

What was thought to be a supernova was discovered to be a periodic flare.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE.

And, now for the COVID-19 Update…

COVID UPDATE

NEW VARIANTS OF SARS-COV2 ARE CONSIDERED PROBLEMATIC AS THEY SPREAD GLOBALLY. THE UK’S B.1.1.7 AND SOUTH AFRICA’S B.1.351 EACH HAVE SEVERAL MUTATIONS TO THE SPIKE PROTEIN, WHICH CURRENT ESTIMATES SUGGEST INCREASE INFECTIVENESS BY 50%. MORE VARIANTS ARE BEING DISCOVERED THROUGH TESTING – JAPAN AND NIGERIA BEING RECENT EXAMPLES. THE CONCERN IS THAT MORE VIRAL SPREAD WILL NOT ONLY INCREASE HOSPITALIZATION AND DEATHS, BUT ALSO INCREASE THE POSSIBILITY OF VACCINE-ESCAPE. THE BEST WAYS TO REDUCE THE SPREAD AND MUTATION OF THE VIRUS ARE TO MASK, SPEND TIME OUTDOORS, AND SOCIALLY DISTANCE.

CONVALESCENT PLASMA

A STUDY IN THE NEJM SUGGESTS THAT HIGH CONCENTRATIONS DOSES OF ANTIBODIES FROM CONVALESCENT PLASMA GIVEN EARLY IN INFECTIONS REDUCED SEVERITY OF THE DISEASE FOR OLDER, HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS.

PUBLIC OPINION

THE NUMBER OF INDIVIDUALS IN THE US STATING THAT THEY WILL GET A COVID-19 VACCINE DROPPED LAST YEAR FROM 74% IN APRIL TO 56% IN EARLY DECEMBER.

FLU COMPARISON

A STUDY IN THE LANCET REPORTS THAT IN-HOSPITAL MORTALITY FOR COVID-19 IS HIGHER THAN THE FLU ACROSS ALL AGE-GROUPS, BUT FOR ADOLESCENTS (11-17), IT’S ESPECIALLY STRIKING AT A TEN TIMES HIGHER RATE.

MODERNA MRNA

THE COMPANY BRINGING US ONE OF THE CURRENT COVID VACCINES WILL EXPAND ITS MRNA VACCINE EFFORTS TO INCLUDE SEASONAL FLU, HIV, & NIPAH VIRUS, AND WILL BE LOOKING FOR CLINICAL PROOF OF CONCEPT FOR 13 OF THEIR ONGOING PROGRAMS THIS YEAR.

HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Snakes climb trees by acting as a lasso

Crawling snakes, swimming snakes, flying snakes, now climbing snakes! Like we have never seen before.

What do spiders and Kevin McCallister have in common?

They are both excellent at making traps. Out of leaves. To catch frogs to eat. Or at least just the first part…

Support us on Patreon!

What does Justin have to say about science this week?

Early humans persisted

Ancient tools remained steady throughout habitats

Modern humans persisted too

Old way of making tools lasted 20,000 years longer than thought

Dire wolves are only distant cousins other wolves

5 million years apart

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

SPERM MARKERS

EPIGENETIC MARKERS IN SPERM ENABLED RESEARCHERS TO PREDICT WHETHER FATHERS HAD AUTISTIC CHILDREN WITH 90%

ACCURACY.

mRNA for MS

PUBLISHING IN SCIENCE, RESEARCHERS FROM BIONTECH SUCCESSFULLY USED mRNA TO DELIVER AUTOANTIGENS INTO LYMPHOID DENDRITIC CELLS IN MICE. THIS RESULTED IN A POPULATION OF T-CELLS THAT SUPPRESSED AUTORECTIVITY. THE TREATMENT DELAYED ONSET AND REDUCED SEVERITY OF A MOUSE MODEL OF MS.

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

Were you looking for our past prediction shows? Check out this episode of TWIS from XXX or this one from XXX!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we bring you each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!