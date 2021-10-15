13 October, 2021 – Episode 846 – How Do You Dig Fossils?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Space Future?, Just Good News, Ancient Poop, Water On Mars!, Climate Extinction, Strange Space Signals, Molar Emergence, Gorillas Hear Voices, Human Survival, Real Bible Stories, Pain Fingerprint, Dye Storage, And Much More…

Become a Patron!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube. You can do that here.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! You’re looking for science podcasts on iTunes, science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science…

MAKE SURE TO ORDER YOUR 2022 TWIS BLAIR’S ANIMAL CORNER CALENDAR! CLICK THE TOAD!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The end of the world is coming!

But it’s probably a really long way off…

Billions of years maybe…

But it might not be!

But if it is going to happen soon there’s really nothing you can do about

So why worry?

Yeah, you could maybe prepare and try to save yourself…

Live in the aftermath of civilized society,

roaming a dead planet with a handful of humans remnants…

But really, what is the point of that?

If the world can end abruptly and soon,

wouldn’t it be a better idea to start by identifying how that might happen,

and maybe

Try to prevent it?

And if history class has taught us anything

Science class is where all the real solutions are

And nowhere is that more obvious than

This Week in Science

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with some quick science news

Future System

Captain Kirk beamed into orbit aboard a Blue Origin rocket today, and the James Webb Space Telescope has apparently made it to French Guiana. But, where will humanity be in 5 billion years? Living on a moon around Saturn? But, let’s also discuss space brain damage.

Just Good News

More good news about life on Earth… right?

Ancient Poop

People had refined palates based on fungi found in feces.

Water On Mars!

Well, not really, but evidence of ancient lake AND floods.

Climate Extinction

67% of African life went extinct during a past mass-extinction. But, life abides, and humanity is a result of those that survived.

Strange Space Signals

Is it a variable star near the galactic center? Researchers only have unpredictable radio signals to go on so far.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE.

Want a COVID Update?

Forget about the science update. Get vaccinated.

Do you have COVID-19 related questions? Let us know!

OH, AND, HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

It’s time for NOT Blair’s Animal Corner!

Gorillas Hear Voices

Gorillas have the ability to identify and differentiate human voices.

Molar Emergence

Why is it that our molars emerge so late in development?

Support us on Patreon!

What science news does Justin have?

How did humans emerge from the extinction of the dinosaurs?

Mammals were adaptable.

How to stop an asteroid from destroying humanity

Scientists are on it.

Did you know???

Bible stories linked to a meteor air burst

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Pain Fingerprint

Researchers used auto-fluorescing markers to image cell-types associated with chronic pain in the spinal cord. Hopefully, understanding the mechanisms of pain will help us treat it better.

Dye Storage

Need to store something digital for posterity? A new method uses dye to store data.

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

What were we discussing at this time last year? Listen to our episode that was full of science news about fluorescent tardigrades, tattood circuits, microRNA instructions, and so much more. Listen to the show!

This one from 2011 included ancient krakens and science news about star desctruction & failure, fossil moths, black death, tiny strong muscles, and much more. Check it out!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we bring you each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!