13 September 2023 – Episode 943 – TWIS with a TWIST

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview with Dr. Carin Bondar, Atmospheric Discovery, Ultrasound Impacts, Cancer Recurrence, Sterile Gloves, Poor Robots, Moral Brains, Deadly Geometry, Pollinator Struggles, AI For Ecology?, Dirty Talk, And Much More TWIS with a Twist!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Curveballs exist in baseball, life, and in science!



The excitement exists in the moment between certainty and uncertainty.



What is going to happen next?



How can I respond?



How can I learn?



Can I find comfort while being ready for anything that might come my way?



Well, I can’t answer these questions for you.



But, I can keep you entertained with scientific research that probably is the result of a few curveballs



Here on This Week in Science.



Announcement!

Happy day of science, everyone! Welcome, to this week’s episode of This Week in Science. THANKS FOR JOINING US.

I want to give a huge shout-out to OMSI, the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, here in Portland, OR who are facilitating the first-ever Oregon Science Festival all this week. If you are in the Portland area and interested in attending this weekend’s events at OMSI I have 8 tickets to give away. Email me at kirsten@thisweekinscience.com – the first people to email will get the tickets. Find out more about the festival at omsi.edu.

We have a great show ahead.

Some quick science news!

Atmospheric Discovery

JWST discovered methane & CO2 in the atmosphere of an exoplanet. What does it mean?

Ultrasound Impacts

Can you change your brain with ultrasound?

Cancer Recurrence

Is treatment part of the cause of breast cancer recurrence?

Sterile Gloves

Gloves that clean themselves???

Poor Robots

Do people feel empathy for robots?

Moral Brains

They generally look the same.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

The Interview!

Dr. Carin Bondar is a biologist, author, and philosopher. Her work focuses on increasing science literacy and communication. Follow Doctor Bondar on Twitter @carinbondar or on Instagram @carinbondar.

“Dr. Bondar is the author of the books Wild Sex and Wild Moms (Pegasus, New York), she is the writer and host of the online series based on her books, which have garnered over 150,000,000 views. Bondar’s work appears on National Geographic, Discovery Worldwide, TED, Animal Planet, Netflix, and The Science Channel. Dr. Bondar has traveled the world to communicate science to audiences in person, through books, and on television. Bondar received a PhD from the Faculty of Forestry in 2007 for her research on the ecological role of signal crayfish in its various stages of development from juvenile to adult. She is an adventurer and explorer, having discovered 7 new species of beetles and snails in the remote jungles of Borneo with her research team from the Netherlands (Leiden) and Italy (Verona). “

Dr. Kiki gets all the fascinating details in this exciting interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

Support us on Patreon!

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Twist into Some Science Stories with Kiki!

Deadly Geometry

Why are carnivorous plants shaped the way they are?

Pollinator Struggles

Does air pollution affect pollinators?

AI For Ecology?

Maybe

Dirty Talk

What’s happening with the soil?

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, What is the twist with TWIS??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Vomit, Poop, Cells, Crying Babies, General Relativity, Cryptococcus Neoformans, Interview with Bryn Nelson RE: Poop!, Cockatoos VS Humans, Camouflage, Mimicking Exercise, Virtual Reality, And Much More Science!, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Entering Eternity, Man Vs. Mammoths, Ape Intelligent, Gearing Up Biology, Guppy Reverse Finmen, Does Size Matter?, Taking Ecology Digital, Math-Based Life, Brains And Stress, Lasers AND Robots, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!