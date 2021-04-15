14 April, 2021 – Episode 820 – Is it Time Yet???

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

FermiLab Followup, Almost Astronauts, How Do You Scream, Moving Fish, Magic Mood Mushroom, Crazy Light, Monkey Speed Bumps, COVID Update, It’s A Yawn, Bird Blood Heaters, Halfway To Zero, Imprinting Autism?, Facial Phrenology?, Gar Brains, And Much More…

Become a Patron!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube. You can do that here.

And, remember that you can find us on all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! You’re looking for science podcasts on iTunes, science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

All of the content from all of the platforms in which content is contained

On whatever new device that streams into our consciousness

Cannot compare to simple beauty of a having your favorite beverage

outside under the bright blue sky of sunny southern California springtime…

Or a crowded café bookstore in cloudy sweater weather Portland

Or a bustling New York Deli, with everyone bagels to briskets wanting what she’s having

Or even mingling with masses in the fragrant fish markets of foggy San Francisco

As the world begins to emerge, albeit too soon,

from a half-masked attempt to divert a pandemic

It’s those simple things we’ve been missing, once taken for granted,

that we will relish with tremendous glee once everything begins to get back to normal

Going out in public…

to places not inside our own homes…

will be amazing.

But before we go full on post pandemic COVID complacency

Let us keep in mind that while almost there…

we ain’t there yet.

So sit back, stay home and tune into the electronic void just a little longer with

This Week in Science

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with the science news

Fermi Lab Followup: Is the Standard Model complete?

A group of theorists have published their supercomputer calculation of the value discovered by the Muon g-2 study we discussed from Fermi Lab last week. While the experimental approach showed a massive discrepancy between the Standard Model and their result, this new calculation finds minimal difference. So who is right? The theorists or the experimentalists? The jury is definitely still out on this one.

Blue Origin space launch

It was a successful launch with some almost astronauts

Why do screams scare us? Human screams are saying something:

Screams don’t just mean fear, and that’s what makes us special

Moving Fish

Fish are leaving the equator, and this could spell trouble for species overall.

Psilocybin For Depression?

A recent study found that it is as good or better than a commonly used anti-depressant.

Crazy Light

A particular class of light called scattering-invariant light can pass through opaque objects and emerge on the other side opening up a whole world of investigation through imaging.

Speed bumps save lives

And in this case, endangered primate lives.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE.

Are you ready for a COVID Update?

COVID Update

With winter, our 3rd wave of COVID abating in North America, AND vaccinations on the rise globally, many might be feeling carefree and optimistic about the virus that has killed almost 3 million people around the world since last year. However, data suggests that a fourth wave is on the rise – cases and deaths are increasing in general even though some locales might be holding rather steady. So, what’s going on? What do we know? What don’t we know?

Vaccines

There are now over 17 million vaccine doses being administered per day according to reports from 172 countries. The rate of increase is 18% per week. In the Unites States, 29% of adults are fully vaccinated, and 47% are at least partially vaccinated. 62% of people 65 and older are fully covered. This is especially exciting as all US adults will be able to get in line to get vaccinated as of April 19th.

J&J

The one-dose Johnson&Johnson vaccine has been put on hold in the US after 6 people (all women) were diagnosed with blood clots. This one in a million event is exceedingly rare, but as the vaccine is under Emergency Use Authorization and has not been fully authorized, AND the Astra-Zeneca vaccine (similarly an adenovirus-based vaccine) reported blood clots, there are questions that need to be answered. The good news is that doctors know what symptoms to look for and not to use heparin to break up the clots. Also, this appears to be a very rare immune reaction that occurs in people with low platelet counts.

Pfizer For Kids!

Pfizer completed a clinical trial of kids 12-18 that was 100% effective at reducing severe disease, and has applied for EUA with the FDA.

Mask Up!

Remember to wear your mask. Vaccines plus masks means faster freedom from COVID.

HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Why do we yawn? Yawns are doing more than we thought

Yawns wake us up, and are contagious, but also may cue in other common behaviors among comrades.

Birds give warm blooded a new meaning

Blood may be heating little birds otherwise left out in the cold, due to the mighty mitochondria!

Support us on Patreon!

What does Justin have to say about science this week?

Halfway to zero

In 2005 researchers thought the US was going to keep emitting carbon, but it looks like we are actually in decline.

Imprinting autism?

While the autism angle might be a stretch, researchers have discovered molecules involved in managing the olfactory imprinting process in mice.

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Gar Brains

Some really old fish have something new to teach us about evolution.

Facial Phrenology?

You might think so, but the genes that connect the shape of your face and brain, are not actually involved in brain function.

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

Check out this episode of TWIS with Crazy Aunt Lindsey from last April. She talked with Dr. Kiki & Blair about her new STEM educational endeavor that took off with the pandemic.

Then there was also this one from 2011 when Dr. Kiki came back to show from maternity leave to discuss birds, dinosaurs, gravity, and world-changing science with Justin.

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we bring you each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!