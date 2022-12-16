14 December, 2022 – Episode 905 – Welcome To The Science Monkey House

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Fusion, Jaguars, Cell Control, Cancer Cures, Chaperone Proteins, Microplastics, Snakes, Migrators, Just Good News, Slime Mold, The 6th Sense, Microbial Motivation, And Much More Science!

It finally happened,

A technology that has been 20 years away for the past 80 years,



Is now just 20 years away,



Fusion power!



Has produced more energy than it took to produce. A net gain in an experiment that one day could allow humans to use a near-limitless power supply that does not produce greenhouse gasses or contribute to global warming and while this technology holds great promise while it is likely the best long-term solution for curbing global warming it isn’t commercially viable just yet…



But the solution is on the horizon!



Thanks to those who study nuclear science,

To those who loved their classes,

To the crazy teachers who wear dark glasses,



It’s going great, and it’s only getting better,

You’re doing alright, You’re making the grades,

The future’s so bright, we all gotta wear shades,

Here on

This Week in Science



Some quick science news!

Ignition!

The DOE’s LLNL reported achieving ignition at NIF this past week. What does that really mean?

The EU

Is bad at meeting goals

Jaguars aren’t lone wolves

Is it time we just throw out all assumptions we have made about animals and start over??

Cell Control

How do cells gain control over bacterial symbionts?

Cancer Cures

For chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Folding Chaperones

How do chaperone proteins help other proteins fold properly?

It’s raining microplastics

And not just in the water, it’s in the air, too!

Blair’s Animal Corner

Snakes have clitorises

Why isn’t this researched in animals, but male genitalia gets all the attention??

Migrators get by with a little help from their friends

When all else fails, sticking with the group may be enough to get animals home safe.

What science news does Justin have?

Just good news

Just for the Ladies

Slime Mold

Smart Watch

Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!

The 6th Sense

How does it work?

Microbial Motivation

Do our gut bacteria motivate us to exercise?

Take a blast to the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Pollution & Sex, Just Good News, Salmon Taste Test, Primate Cavities, Unconfirmable Results, Daytime Eating Good, COVID Update, Light Flyers, Spider Boys, Bear Feet?, Prison Education, Klotho Strength, Brain Boost, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Rivers Of Hydrocarbons, Crashing Into The Moon, Kinky Fish, Nature Versus Nurture, Venomous Primates Found, Depression Neuroscience, Testing The Simulation, Cool It Down, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

