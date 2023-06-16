14 June 2023 – Episode 930 – The Upright Science Brigade!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Solar Systems, Rhino Horns, Asgardians, Australopithecus, Kangaroos, Peanuts, Turtles, Fruit Flies, Trees, Smokers, Brain Tunnels, Taurine, Modular Bots, And Much More Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Artificial intelligence is in the news lately with worrisome warnings of a future beyond our control so before anyone panics about our future robot overlords a little context.

AI is nothing more than a collection of computers that can read everything we have ever written on any subject and maybe can learn from it.

What AI does not have is a motive.

AI has no interest in humanity, no will or ideology it seeks to impose, and no desire to change the world or profit off of its people.

Eventually, (if not already) it will be given goals with human motives, and given what we know about humans these goals will likely revolve around lawyers, drugs, and money.

There are archaic forms of artificial intelligence that already operate in the world today corporations, governments, and science are all forms of artificial intelligence.

As these entities seek to incorporate more powerful AI into their operations, what we will see will be nothing new and nothing to be afraid of that there isn’t already a good reason to worry about today.

Corporations have tremendous power over resources and leverage over people, historically showing a lack of concern for human health and well-being outside of their own bottom line this will influence how corporate-motivated AI treats people.

Governments around the world already range from big-brother authoritarian dictatorships to big-brother limited-freedom democracies. Government-motivated AI will reflect this, making any system harder to challenge from within.

And science, which is already awesome, will just get more awesome. As science-motivated AI will accelerate every form of research and give us much to talk about

Here on This Week in Science



Some quantum quick science news!

Solar System Headlines!

Phosphorous on Enceladus? A faster-forming Earth? What is going on here?

Earliest modern human

In Southeast Asia

Another reason why removing rhino horns isn’t the best idea

Can we just stop killing them? Why is that so hard?

We Are Asgardian

New evidence informs our understanding of the evolution of eukaryotes.

Lucy

An Upright Australopithecus

Some Roos Don’t Hop

When did the kangaroo get its hop?

Peanuts Dance

It’s not got anything to do with Charlie Brown or Snoopy, but there is a reason peanuts dance when dropped in beer.

Blair’s Animal Corner

Hot plastics, hot sand, sad turtles

Microplastics change sand temps which spells bad news for turts.

Bad omen or biology?

Death perception triggers bad news for fruit flies.

What science news does Justin have?

Trees

Yet another reason we need them!

Smokers

They’re killing everyone sooner.

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Brain Tunnels

Did you know there are secret tunnels in your brain?

Taurine Time

Do you need more taurine?

Modular Bots

Nightmare juice for Blair, but possibly a helping hand for astronauts?

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, what is the upright science brigade??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

