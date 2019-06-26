15 June, 2019 – Episode 725.5 – Live from the Interplanetary Festival!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Salty Water?, Aging Humans, Aging Bats, Sinking Seashells, Ancient Weed, Beewolf Business, Mantis Shrimp Armor, Mousey Peer Pressure, Interview w/ Dr. Jennifer Dunne, Venomous Medicine?, Robo-helper, Impossible Pterodactyls, LEGO Satellites?, And Much More…

First up, some science news!

Salty Water?

Thanks to Hubble, we now think there is salty water under the icy surface of Jupiter’s moon Europa increasing the likelihood that its hidden oceans may contain life.

Aging Humans

A study in Aging Cell looked at the question of whether human cells follow the same program for aging throughout life, and discovered that at least in neuron and muscle cells, they switch away from maintenance around age 60.

Aging Bats

Turns out that many species of bats are strangely long-lived for their small sizes. A new study didcovered that at the point in life when genes for health are getting turned off in most species, these bats are turning them up.

Sea shells by the sea shore

Climate change is affecting sea levels, and our access to ancient archaeological sites.

Origins of cannabis cultivation

The weed goes way back.

How did the beewolf keep their food from going bad?

Hint – it’s not a vacuum sealer from QVC!

Mantis shrimp at it again! This time with space age armor.

OK, should we just send them into space instead? They seem well equipped…

Peer pressure at its finest

The science of… You like cumin? OK, so do I!

Interview w/ Dr. Jennifer Dunne, Professor and Vice President for Science at the Santa Fe Institute. Co-Founder and Co-Director of the Pacific Ecoinformatics and Computational Ecology Lab. Editor at Ecology Letters and the Oxford Series in Ecology and Evolution, Oxford University Press.

Venomous Medicine?

Compounds discovered in scorpion venom show promise as potent antibacterial agents.

Robo-helper

A new algorithm might make robots better at sharing space with humans.

Impossible pterodactyls

They flew how?

Satellites are one part lyft, another part Lego.

This “ride sharing” and interlocking satellite method could change the way we go to space!

