15 June, 2022 – Episode 880 – How to See the Galaxy

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: GAIA Data, Sample Return, Planetary systems, Wigs, Tired Plants, Human echolocation, Baby Brains, 1000 genes, Baby Whales, Seals, Baby Compass, Hot Heads, Sleepy Anger, And Much More…
Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube. You can do that here.
Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!
The following program is meant for audiences of all ages.
However, from time to time we will talk about things that might be for more mature audiences.
Topics might include frank talk about sex amongst invertebrates or we may make a few immature jokes while probing the subject of black holes.
At other times a subject as innocent-sounding as cats could veer off into a nearly but not quite a profanity-laced rant about brain parasites!
There’s really no telling.
What we can promise is that the stories you are about to hear however strange, however unnerving they may be. No matter how bad the puns we make about them may get are entirely sourced from actual science studies published in the past week or so and presented to you for your infotainment
Here on This Week in Science
Some quick science news you can appreciate!
GAIA Data
Our galaxy keeps getting clearer!
Sample Return
Researchers have analyzed the sample of asteroid Ryugu returned to Earth by Hayabusa2.
Planetary system
Just 10 parsecs away!
How to make a better wig…. with science!
It’s all in the chemicals!
Tired Plants
ALAN is at it again. Artificial light at night is messing with plants.
Human echolocation
It’s batty!
Want a COVID Update?
Baby Brains
Mothers who tested positive for SARS-CoV2 during their pregnancy were more likely to have babies diagnosed with neurodevelopmental abnormalities within their first year.
1000 genes
Why are some people more prone to severe COVID-19 than others? The answer might lie in our genes.
Do you have COVID-19-related questions? Let us know!
It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!
Why did the whale bring her baby to the shallows?
So the sharks couldn’t hear, of course!
Seal whiskers are a real killer
If you’re a fish in the aphotic zone, that is….
What science news does Justin have?
It’s the Red states… again again
Suicide rates lower in Medicaid expansion states
See some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!
Baby Compass
Are we born with a sense of morality?
Hot Heads
Our brains are generally hotter than our body temperature and vary during the day. Understanding these temperature changes might help us treat brain injury.
Sleepy Anger
Let sleeping dogs lie, or invoke anger and aggression.
Support is the secret to seeing the Galaxy.
