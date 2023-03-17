15 March 2023 – Episode 916 – Ides Like the Science Pi?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Time Reflections, Just Bad News, Vaccinated Sleep, Butterfly Paint, AI Science Papers, Nickleback, Dizzy Apes, Bees, Monkey tools, Unicorns, Bats, Pollution, And Much More Science!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

It’s all true

Everything you have ever heard, read, thought, or believed

It’s all true, correct, and undeniably accurate

Even the things you once believed but found out were wrong

The old belief was true

and what you now believe is also true

Because nothing in the world matters more to a truth

Nothing else is needed

Then you think it to be so

This is the reality in which the human brain exists

That said, there comes a time when truths are tested

When the truth of the brain

Is measured against the truths beyond the protective skull wall

When this happens, all sorts of new truths can emerge

This is why cars are crash tested,

clinical trials are run on medical therapies,

Models are made of building structures,

And soups are tasted before serving

These tested truths form a basis for good decision making

For rational thought and logic

And, when enough tested truths are strung together

They can become science

We, humans, live in constant states of truth

But how useful a truth that is dependent on our ability to test it

And there is no better place to learn how to do that then

This Week in Science



Some quick science news!

Time Reflections

What did scientists just do?

Just bad news…

Maybe let frozen viruses lie

Getting vaccinated?

Get some good zzz’s!

Butterfly Paint

Will butterfly wings make better paint for the future?

AI can write science papers

But not the good kind

Nickleback To Life

Did something like Nickleback spark life on Earth?

What science news does Justin have?

Monkey tools

We aren’t the only ones who can use tools

Unicorns

Of South Africa

Some Tasty Science stories with Kiki!

Batty Problems

Don’t cull the bats?

Bad Air Flies

How does air pollution affect reproduction?

