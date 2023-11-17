15 November, 2023 – Episode 951 – Should Science Monkey Around?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview W/Natalia Reagan, Glowing Monkeys, Editing Cholesterol, Seawater Soup, Sperm Sorrow, Ovarian Teeth, Social Sickness, Sober Thoughts, Science Questions, And Much More!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

How many of us mailed our cereal box tops & hard-earned allowances to places unknown in order to stare at a small, plastic aquarium of sorts in the hopes that we would be the first to observe the Sea Monkeys in all their undersea glory?



Only to be underwhelmed at the sight of brine shrimp undulating in the fetid water before us?



Or, were you of the sort who thrilled at the sight of anything at all?



How did these beings appear? What were they really?



Who am I to scorn the magic of life?



As media tempts and taunts us with promises of amazing, sensational sorts, there is a lesson here that we can all be skeptics and yet maintain our ability to be amazed.



It is a lesson we take seriously here on

This Week in Science!



Some quick science news!

Glowing Monkeys

Chiming in on the Chinese chimera chatter…

Editing Cholesterol

Will gene editing save us from ourselves?

Seawater Soup

What is going on in all that salt water?

Sperm Sorrow

What are insecticides doing to sperm?

Ovarian Teeth

Finding teeth where they are least expected.

The Cosmic Interview!

Natalia Reagan is an anthropologist, primatologist, actor, producer, writer, host and comedienne. Follow Natalia on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube, or check out her website.

We’re thrilled to welcome Natalia Reagan as a featured guest on This Week In Science! Natalia is a dynamic force at the intersection of comedy and science communication. Renowned for her insightful takes on health issues, she fearlessly dives into topics like mammograms with a unique blend of humor and expertise. As a devoted follower of her engaging content on TikTok and Instagram, we’re excited to have her share her perspectives with the TWIS community.

Natalia’s ability to make science accessible and entertaining aligns perfectly with our mission at TWIS. Join us for an insightful conversation that promises to be both informative and enjoyable. Don’t miss out on this exciting episode as we explore the fascinating world of science with Natalia Reagan!

Dr. Kiki’s Bird House!

Social Sickness

Why do sick finches socialize more?

Sober Thoughts

Can brain damage from alcohol be reversed

This Week in Science Questions!

Let's start a new segment for the show! Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page – Facebook.com/ThisWeekinScience

OR email Dr. Kiki at kirsten@thisweekinscience.com

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, should science monkey around??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Vertebrate Gene Drive, Leprosy, Deaf Mosquitos, Artemis Launches!, Ancient Cooking, Nature, Nurture, or?, Termites, Ancient footprints, Just Good News, Hippocampal Connections, Psilocybin Activation, Brain Router, And Much More Science!

