15 September, 2021 – Episode 842 – Science For Inspiration

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: IgNobel Awards!, Martian Rocks, Pulse Connection, Under Pressure, Mammoth Solution?, COVID-19 Update, Toilet-Trained Cows, Cannibal Butterflies, Tiny Anchors, Protein Aging, Hearing Hope, KidneyX Prize, And Much More…

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with some quick science news

IgNobel Awards!

Who received the awards that celebrate the unusual, and make people think this year???

Martian Rocks

Recent rock samples hint at a watery past on Mars.

Are you listening to me?

Let me check your pulse.

Under Pressure

Do black holes exert pressure on the universe?

Fighting global warming with herds of mammoths

George Church is involved in a start-up to do just this.

Want a COVID Update?

1 in 500 Americans have died from COVID-19.

Common Colds

SARS viruses make the leap from animals to humans more often than you’d think.

Want to learn more about bats?

The research of our guests Angelique Corthals & Liliana Davalos is featured in a PBS special now available online.

Fertility Findings

Vaccines do not affect male or female fertility (or swell the testicles), while COVID-infection can do all of the above AND has decreased European & US baby-making.

Covid has been using social media filters

(it’s not that pretty after all)

Just Good News (I promise this time)

Covid Edition

More Good News

The media is overselling the controversy, and social media is bad for society.

Do you have COVID-19 related questions? Let us know!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner?

Toilet training cows

It’s more than just charming, it could help the planet!

Soul-sucking, baby-eating…… butterflies?!

Butterflies feed on the young of their own species to increase their fitness. But, was it really worth it?? Seems like yes.

What science news does Justin have?

Thousands of tiny anchors keep our cells in place

And, now we know how.

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Protein Aging

An increase in errors during protein translation might underlie limited longevity. Could we tweak a gene to live longer lives?

Hearing Hope

Cochlear organoids could lead to new treatments for hearing loss.

KidneyX Prize

UCSF team created a prototype implantable kidney-like device that could help those on dialysis and waiting for transplants.

This Week in Science Questions!

Ok. What do you think about de-extinction of mammoths? Mammoths have been extinct for about 10,000 years, but we have enough of their DNA that researchers and now entrepreneurs want to attempt to revive it in living organisms. Should we spend money on creating elephant-mammoth hybrids that may or may not positively impact the environment and climate? Will this become a scientific boondoggle or will it really kick-start technologies that will assist us in conserving species and ecosystems before they go extinct? There are a lot of ethical conversations that need to take place before we allow the fruits of this well-funded project into the wild. But, let us know what YOU think.

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

