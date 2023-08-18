16 August 2023 – Episode 939 – All In All We Are All Just Bricks In The Science

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Demons, Songs via Brain Waves, Fly Plastic, Hidden Consciousness, Better Fake Meat, 3-D Seafood, Extinction Events, Dino Footprints, Octopus Memory, Male Mouse Sex Drive, And Much More Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

In Mesopotamia, around 5,000 years ago, the Babylonians were recording astronomical observations, laying the foundation for the scientific study of the cosmos.

Ancient Greeks invented the computer 2200 years ago

the Antikythera mechanism

A masterpiece of advanced mathematics, astronomy, metallurgy, and engineering that could track celestial objects, predict moon phases, and eclipses, and still, get you to the next Olympic event on time.

Pythagoras and his followers explored the mathematical relationships governing the universe.

Aristotle brought a systematic approach to scientific inquiry.

The Islamic Golden Age brought a comprehensive medical encyclopedia that influenced medical surgery practices for centuries, algebra was invented, and chemistry and astronomy advanced.

The Renaissance man, Leonardo da Vinci’s anatomical drawings and technological designs, and equations of gravity.

Nicolaus Copernicus and Giordano Bruno challenged the Earth-centric model of the universe.

Galileo Galilei’s telescopic observations were confirmed.

Isaac Newton’s Principia Mathematica brought together the laws of motion and universal gravitation, providing a unifying framework for understanding the physical world.

Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution by natural selection reshaped the understanding of life’s diversity and origins.

Albert Einstein’s theories of relativity upended classical notions of space, time, and gravity.

The Copenhagen interpretation led by Niels Bohr, challenged our understanding of the subatomic world, and the discovery of DNA’s structure by Rosalind Franklin revealed the inner workings of all biological life.

And now, just now… it is being announced that there is another episode of

This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

A Real Demon?

Long predicted, and finally discovered?

Hearing a song via brain waves

insane audio clip reconstructed from brain waves

Fly Plastic?

Why are scientists trying to make plastic out of flies?

Hidden Consciousness

In coma patients

Better Fake Meat?

Will new methods make fake meat even better?

3-D Seafood?

Will people eat 3-D-printed calamari?

What Science News Does Justin Have?

Extinction event in Europe 1.1 million years ago

Where did all the humans go?

Dino Footprints

EVERYWHERE!

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Octopus Memory

How are octopus brains set up to acquire new information?

Male Mouse Sex Drive

Yes, mice will push a button to feel sexy.

Do you have questions you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed This Week: Artemis, Curing, Sleepy Flies, Sponge Sneezes, Synthetic Circuits, Ancient Genes, Styrofoam Upcycling?, Long COVID, CDC Restructuring, Cannibalism, Social Connections, Misophonia, Sugar, Consciousness Solved??? And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed New Species!, Be Bright Mamma, Invertebrate Symbiosis, Don’t Got Speed?, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

