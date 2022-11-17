16 November, 2022 – Episode 901 – Will Leprosy Save our Lives?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Vertebrate Gene Drive, Leprosy, Deaf Mosquitos, Artemis Launches!, Ancient Cooking, Nature, Nurture, or?, Termites, Ancient footprints, Just Good News, Hippocampal Connections, Psilocybin Activation, Brain Router, And Much More Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

This week the President of the United States shared with the world how the USA is meeting the climate crisis with urgency and determination to ensure a cleaner, safer, and healthier planet for all of us.



First, the US has joined something called The Paris Climate accord and, created something called an economies forum… so there’s that.

The US president then went on to say that the administration would spark a cycle of innovation to improve clean energy technology

To accelerate decarbonization in other countries, to accelerate the adaptation of climate-friendly policies, to accelerate action on climate!

And that we all needed to be accelerating our efforts to, and I quote… “turbo-charge the emer- — the ener- — the — excuse me —

“turbo-charge the emerging global clean enery – clean energy economy”

Turbocharging – fun fact – is a way to burn more gas in an engine.

That this would shift the paradigm for the United States, that we are racing forward to do our part, by driving progress in the private sector, by driving progress around the world.

So much shifting, accelerating, driving and turbo-charged racing references in one speech!

Somehow the president of the United States couldn’t even figure out how to give a speech about climate without putting everything in terms of burning fuel in a combustion engine.

The president then made a bold claim that the US would reach a goal it set seventeen years ago of cutting its carbon emissions in half by 2030.

With 8 years to go, the US is less than halfway to its target and is projected to lose much of that progress over the next few years as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.

And all of this is focused on carbon reduction to maintain a 1.5-degree celsius global increase which current research has shown, is going to be more like 3 degrees if much more aggressive action isn’t taken.

Overall, it’s great to see the US president engaged in climate talks or giving a climate-focused speech at a climate event but attendance alone does not get you good grades.



If so, the hundreds of oil industry lobbyists in attendance at COP27 would get the same grade as world leaders.

Come to think of it…

Maybe they do?

One place attendance definitely does count is whenever you drop in here to hear another episode of

This Week in Science!



Some quick science news!

Vertebrate Gene Drive

Let’s talk about this one. Researchers have succeeded in an attempt at mouse reproductive control through gene drive.

Longer life

Through leprosy!

What if we stopped the mosquitoes by making it so they couldn’t hear each other?

No, I’m serious!

Artemis Launches!

Are we on a path to return to the moon?

Ancient extinct fish was first cooked

The earliest evidence of cooking?

Lab Created Black Hole

Surely nothing could go wrong with that.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

What if it isn’t nature or nurture, but something else??

No, I don’t know what, but these fish might know…

For termites, it pays to be gay

Once again the animal kingdom wishes to demonstrate that same-sex coupling is indeed normal and has a function in nature.

What science news does Justin have?

Ancient footprints

Could they be neanderthal?

Just Good News!

Global Warming edition!

Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!

Hippocampal Connections

Humans seem more visually wired than our primate relatives.

Psilocybin Activation

Not necessarily!

Brain Router

Does the claustrum coordinate neuron networks in the brain?

