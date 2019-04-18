17 April, 2019 – Episode 717 – Keeping Science Alive!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

First Heart?, Only Mostly Dead!, CBD Cures, Microbial Bowels, Fire Ant Soap Opera, Sea Spider Legs, Coral Reef Screens, Exoplanet Life, Baby Molecule, Deep AI, Bio Machines, Pond Life, Ancient Pee, And Much More…

Want to listen to a particular story from TWIS, the This Week in Science podcast? You can do that here. Just look for the time-code link in the description.

And, NOW, Some Science News From This Week in Science

First Heart?

Bioprinting is full of promise for future medical needs, and that future might be rapidly on its way. Researchers in regenerative engineering in Tel Aviv have successfully bioprinted the world’s first 3-dimensional, vascularized human heart using a patient’s cells. The only problems are that it is only about as big as a rabbit’s heart, and the cells don’t beat together like they should.

Only Mostly Dead!

Yale researchers report keeping pig brains alive several hours after decapitation the the journal Nature using their BrainEx perfusion system.

CBD Trojan Horse

A possible path past the blood-brain barrier with cannabidiol.

Irritable bowel microbiome correlation

The condition is 80% predictable based on bacteria that are present in the gut.

Blair’s Animal Corner!… with Blair!

Fire ant society is complicated…

There can be one queen, or many, but the girls know what’s best in either case.

Sea spider legs are like swiss cheese

No, they aren’t nutty and creamy (I mean, they might be, I’ve never tasted one…), but they are full of holes.

Let’s continue with Some More Science News From This Week in Science

Coral reef quick screening via environmental DNA

Just a cup full of water can relate important ecological information.

Radiating Life

Researchers looking at potential radiation exposure on the likeliest exoplanet candidates for life found that life could definitely abide what is being dealt by the frequent flares from the stars they orbit.

Earth-Sized Exoplanet

NASA’s TESS satellite has discovered its first Earth-sized exoplanet along with a sub-Neptune-sized gas giant orbiting a star called HD21749. The system lies about 53 light years from Earth.

Tatooine Planet Finding

A new planet orbiting the Kepler 47 binary star system otherwise known as Tatooine was confirmed.

The universe’s first baby molecule has been found

HeH

AI For Folding, AI For Fusion

AI deep learning networks hold promise for numerous scientific areas.

And, finally, Some Quick Science News Stories To End The Show

Biological Machines

Using DNA as a base material, Cornell researchers are creating machines with life-like properties.

More like the primordial amuse bouche?

Life is likely to have originated in ponds, not the ocean.

Archeology… of ancient pee

Sharks are afraid of orcas, elephant seals win

