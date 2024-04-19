17 April, 2024 – Episode 967 – Put More Science in Video Games

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Bright Burst, Blackholes, Genetic Material, Neanderthal Woodshop, Gamer Games, Asteroid Games, Human Evolution, Going Ape, Bacterial Vampires, And Much More Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

That thing some people do,

And everyone else benefits from it.

Science is a method of capturing and organizing knowledge gained through observation and experimentation its results are testable, repeatable, measurable, and predictive.

It starts with a question,

An idea that scratches at some past observation.

Some previously captured knowledge,

And asks why… asks how… asks how often…

A hypothesis is formed,

Maybe this interaction is involved…

maybe that gene…

Maybe it only happens under this condition.

An experiment is designed,

Limiting the interaction… deleting the gene…

Removing a suspected cause.

Observations are made,

Data is collected,

Unbiased analysis applied,

All to prove the hypothesis wrong,

Or capture new knowledge.

The process repeats over and over again,

Advancing our understanding of everything.

In iterations,

One study at a time,

All so that the world can enjoy,

This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

Bright Burst

What caused the brightest gamma-ray burst ever detected by humanity?

Backyard blackhole

Found by orbiting star

Genetic Material

Why do we see so much genetic variation between species while other genes are highly conserved?

Neanderthal Woodshop

Remarkably well-preserved hunting weapons known to humanity caused an international sensation.

Gamer Games

How are gamers helping advance science?

Asteroid Games

Did we cause asteroids to hit Mars in the future?

What News Does Justin have?

Human Evolution

And why it’s weird

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Going Ape

In which we discover what we once thought true, is not, in fact, correct.

Bacterial Vampires

Do we need to worry about all the bacteria that love human blood?

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed PFAS, Electric Healing, Good Cement, Ocean Plastic, Hot Animals, Bat Bones, Parasites, Salt Substitute, 2000-year-old necropolis, And Much More (Fossilized) Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Science And Future, Climate Options Report, New Habitable Earth?, Teenage Menace, Smelly Lemurs, Identical Smells, Mussel Egg Smell, Mimic One Trait, Neander Shushing, Rage Against Machines, Greenland Was Green, A Historical Gut, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

