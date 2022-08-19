17 August, 2022 – Episode 888 – Will We Return to The Moon?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 2:02:59 — 121.7MB)
This Week: Artemis, Curing, Sleepy Flies, Sponge Sneezes, Synthetic Circuits, Ancient Genes, Styrofoam Upcycling?, Long COVID, CDC Restructuring, Cannibalism, Social Connections, Misophonia, Sugar, Consciousness Solved??? And Much More Science!
Your mind is made up.
It’s made up of physical-biological squishy stuff that came to be over millions of years of evolution…
Giving you the ability to process information from the world around you through your senses,
as it operates biological functions automatically.
It’s made up of thoughts, language, and memory giving you the ability to wonder aloud and eventually find where you left your keys.
And it’s made up of interests things your mind seeks out in the world beyond its squishy confines
While your mind is made up of many things we recommend one more make your mind up with science like a highly refined sixth sense, science allows you to process information not readily available to senses alone and there is no better place to make up your mind then here on This Week in Science!
Artemis Update
NASA’s Artemis mission arrived at the launch pad ahead of schedule today as the US readies to return to the moon.
Curing Cancer
Yes, in mice, but the technique is innovative & promising.
Heat makes flies sleepy
No need for a lullaby
Sponges sneeze to expel waste
Can’t we all relate?
Synthetic Circuits
Plant scientists are getting to the root of the problem.
Ancient Genes of South America
Genomic impact of the Y chromosome of ancient South American humans.
Styrofoam Upcycling?
Chemists have a plan for the environmental nightmare product.
Want a COVID Update?
Long COVID Blood
The blood of people with long COVID is different.
CDC Restructuring
We shall see if corrections can be made.
It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!
What’s the solution to a cannibalistic mate?
More sperm, of course!
Social connection drives learning
So I NEED to go out with my friends, mom!
What science news does Justin have?
Misophonia isn’t what we thought
Then what is it?
Sugar claims on products false?
Truth in advertising? Nah…
Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!
Consciousness
Solved???
