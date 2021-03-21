17 March, 2021 – Episode 816 – How Do Irish Eyes?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

No Womb, Shipwrecked Solar System, Mask Destruction, Cancer Force Field, Bad Air, Giraffe-Mice, Fast Heart Attacks, COVID Vaccine Update, Tone Deaf Honeyeaters, Savage Plovers, Ocean Protection, Green Arctic Acres, Irish Crying Eyes, New Genes, And Much More…

Let’s start with the science news

No Womb

Researchers are growing mouse embryos in jars.

Shipwrecked solar system

The Antikythera device is being decoded bit by bit!

Masks are destroying the planet!

And no, this isn’t going to magically disappear when the pandemic ends…

Cancer Force Field

Researchers at Ohio State University have evidence that elecromagnetic fields reduce the spread of breast cancer cells.

Bad air

Malaria has been with us for thousands of years.

Giraffe-Mice

Researchers gave mice giraffe genes, and they became resistant to high blood pressure.

Fast food and heart attacks

Super fast story

It’s time for a COVID Update!

Astra Zeneca Pause

The AZ vaccine has been put on hold in several countries after reports of blood-clots following administration.

AZ Doesn’t Work

But, this might not be a problem because apparently it doesn’t work against the South African B351 variant of COVID-19.

Deadlier COVID

B117 is up to 68% deadlier than other circulating COVID variants. Thankfully, most of our vaccines are effective against it, although slightly less so.

80%

mRNA vaccines reduce asymptomatic infections by 80%, which means that transmission is likely reduced as well.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Tone-deaf Honeyeaters

Honeyeaters are going extinct because they don’t have song tutors.

Savage Plovers

Moms have to do what moms have to do.

What does Justin have to say about science this week?

Protecting the ocean is good for everyone

So, let’s do it?

Green acres in the Arctic

A warming Arctic is bad news for modern plants.

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Irish Crying Eyes

Researchers used stem cells to create lacrimal glands in a dish, and then made them cry.

New Genes

Over 50 genes for eye color discovered, and it still doesn’t explain all the variation in our eyes.

