17 May 2023 – Episode 926 – How Can A Failure Be A Winner in Science?

This Week: Watery Comet, Failed cancer drug, Pollen heat, Defective Black Holes?, Parkinson’s Disease, eDNYOU, Zebra Finches, Hammerhead sharks, Mushroom-based materials, Pandemic Brain, Magnetic Brain Direction, And Much More Science!

Watery Comet Mystery

A comet in the asteroid belt has water, but that’s not the mystery.

Back on trial

A failed cancer drug

Pollen heats up bees like a yellow sweater

What does this mean for bees in our changing climate?

Defective Black Holes?

Could Black Holes be topological solitons???

A chemical solvent

Linked to Parkinson’s Disease

eDNYOU

We can be identified everywhere.

Blair’s Animal Corner

Oxytocin tells zebra finches who to listen to

And will shape their calls as adults

Hammerhead sharks hold their breath

While diving! Why?

What science news does Justin have?

Hottest days

Getting hotter faster

Mushroom based materials

Making everyday products out of mushrooms

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Pandemic Brain

It’s probably a real thing.

Magnetic Brain Direction

Evidence that some depression can be treated magnetically.

