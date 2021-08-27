18 August, 2021 – Episode 838 – Maybe it Could Have Been Worse?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Fusion Breakthrough, Children Are Different, Targeting Cancer, COVID Update, Polygamous Woodpeckers, Big City Mammals, CFC’s & Climate Change, Contact Tracing?, Camo Chameleons, And Much More…

Become a Patron!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube. You can do that here.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! You’re looking for science podcasts on iTunes, science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

As Haiti reels from another man made disaster

The sort that happens when you continue to grow and rebuild on land with a long history of earthquakes…

People everywhere should look at the cycle of building and destruction that comes from ignoring history and basic science that allows us to predict the future habitability of an area.

In the united states for instance, there is some of the highest population growth in areas that are predicted to be the most affected by climate change.

The deserts of Arizona have grown over 20% in the last decade despite predictions of increased heat and diminishing water supplies.

Likewise the gulf coast of Texas and Southern coastline of Florida have grown by more than 10% despite sea level rise and increased hurricane force storms.

And when the inevitable loss of lives, homes, and destruction of infrastructure comes…

People will blame global warming, which is right but it isn’t going to be the whole story.

Global warming is a man made problem.

As is not combating global warming sooner, which none of these states have taken seriously.

And, ignoring the predictions of science is man made ignorance.

Avoiding ignorance is not hard.

All that is needed is the curiosity to learn, the ability to read, and

This Week in Science,

Coming up next…

Let’s start with some quick science news

Fusion Breakthrough!

Another goal reached for NIF.

Children are truly another species

They burn so much energy, their metabolism is unrecognizable

Targeting cancer with CAR-T

Getting better at aiming.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE.

Want a COVID Update?

Version 2.0?

Looks like it’s got some kick.

Israel warns vaccination blunts but does not defeat Delta

New Zealand enters a new lockdown

Let’s wish them well.

Do you have COVID-19 related questions? Let us know!

OH, AND, HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner?

Don’t kink shame woodpeckers!

Polygamous woodpecker males sire more offspring when they practice big love

Cities are making mammals bigger

So it’s your fault that coyote’s big enough to eat your dog, KAREN!

Chameleon robot either cute or terrifying

but why not both??

Support us on Patreon!

What science news does Justin have?

CFC’s and climate change

Bad as it is, it could have been worse.

Remember contact tracing?

It does work if we use it.

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you think it helps or hurts to consider that our current situation could actually be worse? If we had never tried to address CFC’s, our climate would have warmed much faster. If we hadn’t tried to lock-down at the beginning of the pandemic, more people would be dead from COVID-19. But, where does that leave us now? Would you say that our situation is good? And, how does it help move us forward to a brighter future?

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

Listen to our episode 787 from one year ago! We discovered slingshot capabilities of spiders, AND how eye-spots on cows can save them from predation. There was lots of other science, too! We hope you enjoy it.

This one from 2011 included science news about bacterial bombs, stinky Cleveland, bat navigation, and spiderwebs. Check it out!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we bring you each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!