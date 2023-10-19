18 October 2023 – Episode 948 – Are Snoozers Losers?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Mapping The Universe, Snoozers aren’t losers, Bacteria Plus CAR-T, French painting, Theory Of Everything, Long arm of the lawn, Antacids and dementia, Brain Cell Atlas, Healin Strokes, And Much More!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

There is a baby crying.

My baby.

He is sick, fever, rash… blisters on his tongue.

His mother is trying to sooth him.

He cannot be appeased.

Will not be calm.

The discomfort is too great.

I would have written a typical disclaimer here

Something topical or sciencey

But I cannot

Thinking is impossible under these conditions

There is a baby crying

My baby

At some point, he will sleep

For how long?

Not long.

But in the moments in which he sleeps

There will be silence

A blanket of peace thrown over the household

We will step cautiously

Open drawers and cabinets with delicate care

Speak in hushed tones

Knowing that there is a baby sleeping

Our baby

Who upon waking

Will again be crying

He will get better

Be his healthy happy self in a few days

But until then… there will be more cries, more tears,

And a least one episode of…

This Week in Science.

Some quick science news!

Mapping The Universe

From basic thermodynamics to galaxies & stars themselves, researchers are mapping the universe.

Snoozers aren’t losers

And here’s the study that proves it!

15th-century French painting

Depicting ancient stone tools

Theory Of Everything

Two papers in the past two weeks propose ideas to connect physics to biology in sweeping theories of evolution. But, are they anything new?

What science news does Justin have?

Long arm of the lawn

A hard day’s nitrogen

Antacids and dementia

Causality remains elusive

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Brain Cell Atlas

Now with even more cells!

Healin Strokes

If it works in mice, what about people?

Do you have questions you want us to answer (Are Snoozers Losers?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Mosquito Magnets, Recipe for Disaster, Tuataras, Hidden Star Maps, Multicellular Bacteria, Ornithomimosaurs, Researchers Gone Wild?, COVID Brain Effects, Connection Destruction, Vaccinating Wild Animals, Social Spiders, Neanderthal Family Trees, Age of the Neanderhumanthals, Brain Whispers, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Kickoff The Brain, No Cosmic Ray Clouds, Jurassic Park Mosquito, How Many Hominids?, Pointing To Elephants, Cat Stroking Redacted, Bonobo Comfort, Megaphone Using Bats, Grow Myelin Grow!, Sleepy Brains, Spider Brains, Brains On Exercise, Brains on Oreos, Reading Minds, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

