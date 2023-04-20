19 April 2023 – Episode 922 – Fossilized Science!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: PFAS, Electric Healing, Good Cement, Ocean Plastic, Hot Animals, Bat Bones, Parasites, Salt Substitute, 2000 yr old necropolis, And Much More (Fossilized) Science!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The following program is a glimpse into the world of science

A world that is all around us, inside and out

Across every form of life

Every interaction of chemistry

And every force in nature

From the beginning of time

To the cold, dark, meaningless end of the universe

From complex systems

To simple solutions

From a child’s questioning mind

To lifetimes of researchers in pursuit of answers

And always, no matter how much we have learned

We find there is much more still to know

The world of science is a big world

Spanning every known subject

And leading us ever into subjects unknown

The world of science is a deeply fascinating place

In every direction

mystery and adventure await

The hardest part is choosing where to start

This is why each week we offer a few suggestions here on

This Week in Science

Some quick science news!

PFAS?

More like PFAT…

Healing wounds with electricity

Wounds heal 3x faster with electrical stimulation

Cement

With a negative carbon footprint

Plastic mess in the ocean harbors unexpected life

Coastal species live on plastics in the open ocean. Is that a good thing or a bad thing?

Blair’s Animal Corner

Larger animals move slower

They’re just too hot!

Bat bones

Bat fossil proves they’re older and more diverse than we thought!

Parasites ahoy!

Once again, parasites tell their hosts’ story, this time it’s feathered Dino’s

What science news does Justin have?

Salt substitute

Found effective in lowering blood pressure

2000-year-old necropolis

Under Paris train station

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

